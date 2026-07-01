Mexico’s World Cup record at Estadio Azteca: Unbeaten streak stays alive after Ecuador victory

Mexico has pulled off another statement victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing a clinical 2-0 win over Ecuador to punch their ticket to the Round of 16, where they await their next opponent. Beyond the massive tournament implications, El Tri continues to maximize its home-field advantage, extending an absolutely flawless historical record at the legendary Estadio Azteca.

Julián Quiñones opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, exploiting space behind the Ecuadorian backline and blasting the ball into the top corner, before Raúl Jiménez, linking up beautifully with Quiñones, mirrored the feat by slotting home another top-corner strike just nine minutes later. The comfortable 2-0 victory adds Ecuador to the long list of visiting national teams that have failed to solve the riddle of the iconic venue.

The triumph marks the 10th consecutive World Cup match in which Mexico has remained unbeaten on the hallowed grass of the Estadio Azteca. Serving as the primary fortress for El Tri across the 1970, 1986, and now 2026 tournaments, the host nation has racked up eight victories at the stadium while grinding out just two draws.

The complete history of Mexico’s World Cup matches and results at the Estadio Azteca stands as follows:

1970 World Cup: Mexico 0-0 Soviet Union (Group stage)

1970 World Cup: Mexico 4-0 El Salvador (Group stage)

1970 World Cup: Mexico 1-0 Belgium (Group stage)

1986 World Cup: Mexico 2-1 Belgium (Group stage)

1986 World Cup: Mexico 1-1 Paraguay (Group stage)

1986 World Cup: Mexico 1-0 Iraq (Group stage)

1986 World Cup: Mexico 2-0 Bulgaria (Round of 16)

2026 World Cup: Mexico 2-0 South Africa (Group stage)

2026 World Cup: Mexico 3-0 Czech Republic (Group stage)

2026 World Cup: Mexico 2-0 Ecuador (Round of 32)

Players of Mexico line up prior to the Ecuador game.

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England or DR Congo up next

After the heartbreak of Qatar 2022 (where they infamously failed to advance past the group stage), Mexico has rediscovered its elite form under head coach Javier Aguirre, and with the Azteca serving as their fortress, they look prepared for anyone. El Tri’s opponent for the upcoming round will be decided by the high-stakes clash between England and the DR Congo, who square off on Wednesday, July 1st.

Historically, the times Mexico bowed out as tournament hosts, the heartbreaks occurred away from the Azteca, suffering a heavy 4-1 quarterfinal defeat to Italy in 1970 at the Estadio Luis Dosal in Toluca, and a painful 1986 quarterfinal penalty shootout loss to West Germany at the Estadio Universitario in Monterrey. Having seemingly learned from past structural mistakes, El Tri will have the Estadio Azteca, officially designated as Mexico City Stadium for this tournament, as their home ground for at least one more knockout match.

A record-breaking Mexican squad

The decisive victory over Ecuador was far more than just another standard advancement in the knockout bracket, it was a flashing warning sign to the rest of the world regarding what this 2026 Mexican squad can achieve. By preserving the 2-0 shutout, they stand alone as the only defensive unit in the entire tournament that has yet to concede a single goal.

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Furthermore, when factoring in their 2-1 consolation victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group match four years ago, Mexico is currently riding a historic five-game World Cup winning streak, a blistering run of form that sets a brand-new gold standard for the national program.