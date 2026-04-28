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How to watch San Lorenzo vs Santos in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Alvaro Barreal of Santos
© Miguel Schincariol/Getty ImagesAlvaro Barreal of Santos
Here are all of the details of where you can watch San Lorenzo vs Santos on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO San Lorenzo vs Santos
WHAT Copa Sudamericana
WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Tuesday, April 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stakes couldn’t be more different in Group D as top-of-the-table San Lorenzo meets a desperate Santos side in a matchup loaded with urgency. San Lorenzo, unbeaten through two outings with a win and a draw, sit in control of the group and have a prime opportunity to tighten their grip with another strong result.

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But it won’t come easy against a Santos squad running out of margin for error after collecting just one point from its opening two matches. With Neymar Jr. leading the charge, the Brazilian club knows anything less than a victory could seriously damage its chances of advancing, setting the stage for a high-intensity, must-win showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch San Lorenzo vs Santos and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar could join Santos’ reported Europe tour if left out of Brazil 2026 World Cup squad

Neymar could join Santos’ reported Europe tour if left out of Brazil 2026 World Cup squad

While his presence in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup is still in doubt, Neymar could end up traveling to Europe as Santos are reportedly planning friendlies in the area.

Neymar warned by Santos’ Argentine rivals in Copa Sudamericana: ‘We’re going to go hard at him’

Neymar warned by Santos’ Argentine rivals in Copa Sudamericana: ‘We’re going to go hard at him’

Santos are set to face San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana, with Neymar at the center of attention.

Report: Neymar backed by Santos and Brazilian FA with plan to convince Ancelotti ahead of World Cup

Report: Neymar backed by Santos and Brazilian FA with plan to convince Ancelotti ahead of World Cup

Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation are reportedly focused on helping Neymar compete at the highest level to earn a spot on Carlo Ancelotti’s roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar ruled out of Santos’ next Brazilian Serie A game, coach Cuca confirms

Neymar ruled out of Santos’ next Brazilian Serie A game, coach Cuca confirms

Cuca confirmed that Neymar will not be part of Santos’ next match in the Brazilian Serie A.

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