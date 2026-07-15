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Spain vs Argentina: Date, kickoff time and venue for the 2026 World Cup Final

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Spain and Argentina both booked their place in the 2026 World Cup final, closing out the semifinal round and setting up a heavyweight rematch of sorts on football’s biggest stage. The date, kickoff time, and venue for the match have already been confirmed.

Spain got the semifinal round underway with a 2-0 win over France at Dallas Stadium. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the second half, sending Luis de la Fuente’s side into their second World Cup final in history.

Argentina followed a day later with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over England at Atlanta Stadium. Anthony Gordon had given the Three Lions the lead, but Enzo Fernandez leveled the match before Lautaro Martinez struck the winner, sending Lionel Scaloni’s side through to defend their title in the final.

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When and where will Spain and Argentina play in the final?

Spain and Argentina will meet on Sunday, July 19, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM ET, in what promises to be one of the most eagerly anticipated finals in tournament history. Both sides arrive unbeaten across the knockout rounds, with a World Cup title on the line for each.

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Spain will be looking to add a second star to their crest since 2010, while Argentina chase back-to-back titles for the first time since the 1986 and 1990 editions, when Diego Maradona led them to consecutive finals.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Which stadium will host the final?

The venue for the match is New York New Jersey Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 82,500-seat venue is the largest at this year’s tournament and is expected to be at capacity for the closing match of the 2026 World Cup, with the trophy up for grabs between two nations chasing history.

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