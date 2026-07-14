Cristiano Ronaldo remains Jorge Jesus’ trusted man ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League campaign for one crucial reason

The 2026 World Cup may be in the rearview mirror, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s international journey is far from over. As Portugal kicks off a brand-new era under head coach Jorge Jesus, the legendary captain remains firmly at the heart of the squad. With the UEFA Nations League campaign fast approaching, Jesus is leaning heavily on his superstar forward to lead the line.

The appointment of Jesus marks the beginning of a fresh chapter for Portugal after Roberto Martinez stepped down following the team’s Round of 16 exit at the World Cup. While Ronaldo has yet to officially announce when he will retire from international soccer, the early signs suggest he will continue leading the Selecao das Quinas into another major competition.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed Jorge Jesus as the new national team manager, handing the experienced coach a contract that runs through the 2030 World Cup, which Portugal will co-host. After decades of success at club level across Portugal, Brazil, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia, Jesus now takes charge of his country for the first time.

His résumé includes league titles with Benfica, historic success with Flamengo, domestic trophies with Fenerbahce, and championship-winning campaigns in Saudi Arabia. Most recently, he guided Al-Nassr to its first Saudi Pro League title in seven years, working closely with Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix throughout the season.

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Ronaldo remains firmly in the manager’s plans

Questions about Ronaldo’s international future intensified after Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup Round of 16, a match that ended with the captain leaving the field in tears. Although he acknowledged it was his final World Cup appearance, Ronaldo refused to rush into a decision regarding retirement.

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“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won’t be making any rash decisions. I don’t decide anything in the heat of the moment.” Source: Ronaldo’s post-match comments.

Jesus quickly made his own position clear after accepting the Portugal job. “As long as he’s playing and is in a condition to be selected, I will pick him, within certain limits and under the conditions that I consider best for the national team,” the new Portugal coach said.

“I haven’t spoken with him yet. He is never going to be a problem for the national team. Not for the national team, nor for me. I had great pleasure working with him this past year. It’s easy to work with him.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

The key reason behind Jesus’ confidence

As preparations begin for the next UEFA Nations League campaign, reports suggest Jesus has a very specific reason for continuing to trust Ronaldo.

According to ESPN journalist Bruno Andrade, speaking to Mais Futebol, Jesus wants to make the most of the extensive tactical, technical, and physical understanding of Cristiano Ronaldo acquired during their successful time together at Al-Nassr. That familiarity is expected to help the coach carefully manage Ronaldo’s workload throughout the UEFA Nations League, whose knockout phase will only take place in 2027.

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The report also states that both the coach and the player are fully committed to the upcoming competition. Ronaldo has already confirmed he does not intend to play at the 2030 World Cup, but he has not established a timeline for ending his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates of Portugal pose for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy

Ronaldo’s personal objective remains alive

Bruno Andrade also revealed another factor motivating the Portugal captain: “Cristiano Ronaldo needs just 24 more goals to reach 1000 in his career. And his biggest wish is to score that 1000th goal with the Portuguese national team, not with Al-Nassr.”

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The journalist added that one point already appears settled inside the national team. “The one thing that’s certain so far is that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in the UEFA Nations League. Jorge Jesus also wants Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad for the tournament.”