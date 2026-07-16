Lamine Yamal’s incredible coincidence: His first games against Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are both finals

Lamine Yamal has reached his third major final with the Spanish national team, this time competing for the 2026 World Cup, which will also mark his first career match against Lionel Messi. Interestingly, his first-ever matchup against Cristiano Ronaldo, the other defining icon of this soccer generation, also took place in a championship game.

The debut for Barcelona’s young winger occurred in April 2023 when he took the pitch at just 15 years and 9 months old, becoming the youngest player to represent the club. However, his rapid rise coincided with the end of the European era for both Messi and Ronaldo, with the Argentine playing his final months at PSG before heading to Inter Miami, while the Portuguese forward had already departed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Despite his youth, Yamal quickly earned a starting role for Spain, leading to an eventual meeting against Ronaldo on the European stage. The first match between Yamal and Ronaldo occurred in the summer of 2025, when the two players faced off in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

Through 90 minutes of regulation, Portugal and Spain played to a 2-2 draw, with Ronaldo scoring a goal before leaving in the 88th minute due to an injury. During the ensuing extra-time period, Yamal was substituted in the 106th minute after a physical matchup against fullback Nuno Mendes, and with the teams still tied, Portugal ultimately claimed the trophy with a 5-3 victory in a penalty shootout.

Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates of Portugal pose for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy

The second and most recent meeting between Yamal and Ronaldo took place in the Round of 16 of the current 2026 World Cup. Both players struggled to find space in a tight, defensive game, which was finally decided when Mikel Merino scored a late winner to send Spain to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory.

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see also Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal share World Cup dribbling record ahead of Argentina vs Spain 2026 World Cup final

Yamal’s career record in finals

Having recently turned 19, Yamal is already regarded as one of the top players in the world, highlighted by his runner-up finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting behind Ousmane Dembele. Despite his age, he has played in several high-stakes finals with mixed results for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

Competition Date Team Rival Result Goals Assists Spanish Super Cup 23/24 14/01/24 Barcelona Real Madrid 1-4 defeat – – Euro 2024 14/07/24 Spain England 2-1 win – 1 Spanish Super Cup 24/25 12/01/25 Barcelona Real Madrid 5-2 win 1 – Copa del Rey 24/25 26/04/25 Barcelona Real Madrid 3-2 win – 2 Nations League 24/25 08/06/25 Spain Portugal 2-2 (5-3 defeat in penalties) – – Spanish Super Cup 25/26 11/01/26 Barcelona Real Madrid 3-2 win – –

In total, Lamine Yamal has played in four cup finals for Barcelona and two for the Spanish national team. With his club, he has recorded three wins and one defeat, while split with a win and a loss in his two final appearances for Spain. Across those six matches, the winger has recorded one goal and three assists.

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