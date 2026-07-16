Slavko Vincic to referee 2026 World Cup final: His record with Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain

The 2026 World Cup final is rapidly approaching, and every minor detail surrounding Sunday’s grand finale at MetLife Stadium will be under the global microscope. FIFA recently announced that Slovenian official Slavko Vincic has been appointed to referee the tournament’s deciding match. The high-profile assignment has immediately sparked discussion regarding his historical track record with Lionel Messi‘s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain.

Vincic, 46, has put together a distinguished international career since first earning his FIFA badge in 2010, regularly calling marquee matchups in Europe and on the international stage. At the club level, his impressive resume is highlighted by officiating the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, as well as the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

The Slovenian official made his World Cup debut in Qatar, where he was assigned to two matches, and has added another three assignments to his tally during the 2026 tournament. Sunday’s highly anticipated final will mark his sixth career World Cup match, and his fourth of this current campaign, representing the absolute pinnacle of his officiating career.

Yamal’s Spain record with Vincic

Given his status as one of UEFA’s top referees, Vincic has had numerous opportunities to oversee Spain in competitive European fixtures. His history with La Roja dates back to a 2017 friendly against Colombia, followed by group-stage duties at Euro 2020 against Sweden, and a UEFA Nations League semifinal clash against Italy in 2023, though all of those matches predated Lamine Yamal‘s international breakthrough.

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However, Vincic has been the man in the middle for two significant matches in Yamal’s young international career. Both occurred during Spain‘s triumphant Euro 2024 campaign, starting with a 1-0 group-stage win over Italy and followed by the 2-1 semifinal victory against France, where the teenage winger scored his famous long-range equalizer.

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see also Lamine Yamal’s incredible coincidence: His first games against Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are both finals

Vincic’s record with Messi’s Argentina

Due to the geographical divide, Vincic has naturally crossed paths with Argentina far less frequently than Spain. Yet, the Slovenian referee was at the whistle for one of the most shocking and painful moments in modern Argentine soccer history.

The only time Vincic has refereed the Albiceleste was during their opening group-stage match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In that game, Saudi Arabia pulled off a historic 2-1 upset, snapping Argentina’s legendary 36-match unbeaten streak and marking the only time Messi’s side has ever lost with Vincic on the pitch.

Lionel Messi of Argentina speaks with referee Slavko Vincic.

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Despite the final scoreline, the refereeing decisions on that day actually favored the South American champions early on. In just the seventh minute, Vincic awarded Argentina a penalty after Leandro Paredes was pulled down during a corner kick, a decision that was heavily debate, allowing Messi to open the scoring, before he went on to hand out six yellow cards to Saudi Arabian players while keeping his book clean for the Argentines.