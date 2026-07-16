How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Thursday, July 16, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Every point matters as the Western Conference playoff battle heats up, and both the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders have plenty at stake in this rivalry clash. Portland enters the match at the bottom of the standings with 14 points but remains just six points behind the final play-in position.

Meanwhile Seattle holds sixth place with 24 points and knows a defeat could knock it out of the playoff spots. With postseason hopes hanging in the balance on both sides, expect an intense, high-stakes showdown you won’t want to miss.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

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