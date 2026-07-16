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How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Jesus Ferreira of Seattle Sounders
© Soobum Im/Getty ImagesJesus Ferreira of Seattle Sounders
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Thursday, July 16, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

Every point matters as the Western Conference playoff battle heats up, and both the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders have plenty at stake in this rivalry clash. Portland enters the match at the bottom of the standings with 14 points but remains just six points behind the final play-in position.

Meanwhile Seattle holds sixth place with 24 points and knows a defeat could knock it out of the playoff spots. With postseason hopes hanging in the balance on both sides, expect an intense, high-stakes showdown you won’t want to miss.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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