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Why isn’t Serge Gnabry playing today for Bayern Munich vs PSG in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Munich looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesSerge Gnabry of FC Bayern Munich looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Bayern Munich have managed to become one of the most dominant teams in the world. With their complex style of play, they overwhelm their opponents. Despite this, they face a tough challenge as they go up against PSG in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, who have been dominating with their high pressing. Making things even more difficult, head coach Vincent Kompany will be without Serge Gnabry, forcing him to adjust his attacking strategy.

Serge Gnabry will not be available for Bayern Munich, as he has suffered a torn adductor in his right thigh that will sideline him for the rest of the season. In addition, the German will miss the 2026 World Cup, as his recovery could extend up to three months, according to Sky Sports. Without his presence, head coach Vincent Kompany loses a key player responsible for connecting and organizing the entire attack, making it one of the most significant absences possible.

In his absence, the German side may trust Jamal Musiala, who has been gaining prominence after his long absence. While he remains a world-class talent, he may not offer the same organizational skills, but he could be key to redirecting counterattacks and contributing on the scoring side. Nonetheless, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise will need to shine, as they may not have the same game opportunities without Gnabry in the Champions League semifinals.

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Despite the significant absence of Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane could be a key player in organizing the attack vs PSG. Although the Englishman is primarily a center forward, he often serves as a central creative hub by dropping deep to receive the ball and initiate play. Because of this, he can be crucial in elevating Luis Díaz, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Olise by delivering key passes and creating space for them to shine, thus taking on a more influential creative role.

Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Munich controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Munich controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Konrad Laimer may play a key role in Bayern Munich’s offense

Throughout the 2025–26 season, head coach Vincent Kompany has relied on Konrad Laimer at left back in the absence of Alphonso Davies. With the Austrian, the German side has managed to develop a fairly dominant style of play, as he is not only key in defense but also sets up Luis Diaz on the left wing in attack. As one of Bayern Munich’s most well-rounded players, the 28-year-old star could play a key role in Gnabry’s absence.

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Is Harry Kane playing today? Predicted lineups for PSG vs Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 Champions League Semifinals First Leg

Far from being a full-back who dominates the entire flank, Konrad Laimer tends to move into the interior of the attack, becoming a key support for Luis Díaz. In addition, he has contributed creatively, opening passing lanes for Harry Kane or Michael Olise—something he could replicate against PSG, given his strong vision. However, he would start from left-back, helping to free Jamal Musiala in attacking phases while also providing balance to the team.

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