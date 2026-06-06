Carlo Ancelotti monitoring Neymar closely as Brazil star still has chance to face Morocco in 2026 World Cup opener, but one key factor will decide everything

With the 2026 World Cup rapidly approaching, Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil are carefully monitoring one of the biggest storylines surrounding the tournament. Neymar remains unavailable as he continues recovering from injury, but the possibility of seeing the Santos star in Brazil’s opening match against Morocco has not been completely ruled out.

Uncertainty has further complicated Brazil’s plans. While the national team has looked impressive during its recent warm-up matches, the focus continues to center on whether Neymar will be ready when the World Cup begins.

Brazil’s preparations suffered a setback when Neymar arrived at the training camp already carrying an injury sustained while playing for Santos in the Brazilian Serie A. Initially diagnosed as an edema by his club, further examinations conducted by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) revealed a more serious problem.

The tests confirmed a grade II calf muscle injury, leading medical staff to place the forward on a carefully managed recovery program. As a result, Neymar missed Brazil’s emphatic 6-2 victory over Panama and will also sit out the final pre-World Cup friendly against Egypt.

Neymar Junior of Brazil.

Instead of traveling with the squad to Cleveland, the veteran star remained at the team’s base in New Jersey, where he continues undergoing physiotherapy and individualized treatment under medical supervision. Despite the concerns surrounding Neymar’s fitness, Ancelotti has remained remarkably calm.

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The key factor that will determine Neymar’s availability

Although Neymar’s chances of featuring against Morocco appeared slim only days ago, fresh reports suggest the situation is evolving positively. According to journalist Pedro Lopes of UOL, Neymar will undergo a new medical examination on Monday, June 8. The results of that assessment will play a crucial role in determining the next step of his recovery.

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Should the examination produce encouraging results, the Selecao’s technical staff could allow Neymar to return to training with the rest of the squad, significantly improving his chances of being available for the World Cup opener. Internally, there is growing optimism that the recovery is progressing faster than initially expected. While no guarantees have been made, the possibility of Neymar appearing against Morocco remains alive.

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Brazil preparing for multiple scenarios

Ancelotti and his coaching staff are understandably preparing for every possibility. World Cup regulations allow teams to replace injured outfield players until 24 hours before their opening match. However, Brazil has shown no signs of considering such a move, reflecting the confidence the coaching staff has in Neymar’s recovery timetable.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with his teammate Lucas Paqueta .

If the forward were unable to participate immediately, Brazil would still possess considerable attacking depth. Players such as Endrick, Rayan, Lucas Paqueta, and Igor Thiago provide alternative options capable of carrying the attacking burden. Still, there is little doubt that Neymar’s presence would significantly strengthen Brazil’s ambitions.

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