Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

How to watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Eduard Löwen of St. Louis City FC
© Jamie Sabau/Getty ImagesEduard Löwen of St. Louis City FC
Here are all of the details of where you can watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO St. Louis City vs Sporting KC
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Thursday, July 16, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

With the Western Conference playoff race heating up, every point is becoming more valuable. St. Louis City SC enters this matchup on 16 points, four behind the Los Angeles Galaxy for the final MLS play-in spot, making a win essential for its postseason hopes.

Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City, currently last in the conference with 11 points, is also desperate for a result to start climbing the standings. With both teams needing a victory, this promises to be a highly competitive clash you won’t want to miss.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Advertisement
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning volley for Inter Miami against Sporting KC in Champions Cup

Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning volley for Inter Miami against Sporting KC in Champions Cup

In the CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Sporting Kansas City, Lionel Messi converted a great volley to give Inter Miami the lead.

Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup game

Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup game

CONCACAF has decided to discipline referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava after he was spotted making a request to Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the Champions Cup game against Sporting Kansas City.

Season kicks off for Messi: Inter Miami's lineup against Sporting KC in Concacaf Champions 2025

Season kicks off for Messi: Inter Miami's lineup against Sporting KC in Concacaf Champions 2025

Inter Miami will face Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the Concachampions Round One. Manager Mascherano is expected to field a strong starting XI, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, demonstrating a determination to achieve a positive result in this critical first leg and securing a strong position in this crucial encounter.

Good news for Lionel Messi: Inter Miami’s Champions Cup game Vs. Sporting KC rescheduled due to weather

Good news for Lionel Messi: Inter Miami’s Champions Cup game Vs. Sporting KC rescheduled due to weather

After forecasted extreme weather conditions, the CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City has been rescheduled, offering Lionel Messi and the players improved conditions ahead of the match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo