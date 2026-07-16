How to watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO St. Louis City vs Sporting KC WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Thursday, July 16, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the Western Conference playoff race heating up, every point is becoming more valuable. St. Louis City SC enters this matchup on 16 points, four behind the Los Angeles Galaxy for the final MLS play-in spot, making a win essential for its postseason hopes.

Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City, currently last in the conference with 11 points, is also desperate for a result to start climbing the standings. With both teams needing a victory, this promises to be a highly competitive clash you won’t want to miss.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

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