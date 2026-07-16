Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal share World Cup dribbling record ahead of Argentina vs Spain 2026 World Cup final

After establishing as the best national teams at the 2026 World Cup, Argentina and Spain will face off in the final. While Lionel Scaloni’s team arrives in outstanding attacking form, Luis de la Fuente’s side has excelled collectively and boasts one of the strongest defenses. This will mark the historic first meeting between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, who share an exclusive dribbling record at the current edition of the World Cup.

According to OptaJoe, via X (formerly Twitter), Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are the only two players to complete 20 or more dribbles at the 2026 World Cup. The Argentine legend has completed 25 dribbles, while the Spanish youngster has completed 22. While they are close in this statistic, the 39-year-old’s performance is particularly remarkable, as he is no longer expected to be in his physical prime.

Despite Lionel Messi already being a veteran player, he remains the cornerstone of Argentina. With the freedom to roam, he has been one of the standout players of the tournament. In addition, he serves as the team’s creative focal point. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, his clash with Lamine Yamal is expected to become one of the most memorable matchups in World Cup history.

At just 19 years old, Lamine Yamal is already one of the best players in the world. However, he has not been at his best physically. Despite these issues, he remains Spain‘s key difference-maker and bringing out the best in his teammates. He now faces the greatest opportunity to elevate his legacy: Winning the 2026 World Cup by playing a decisive role against Lionel Messi’s Argentina. The tournament’s two best dribblers are looking to take center stage.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

Messi has edge over Lamine before World Cup final

Despite being the oldest player in the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi arrives with a clear advantage for the clash against Spain. As the tournament’s top scorer with 8 goals, alongside Kylian Mbappé, he is competing to be MVP. He has also elevated his teammates, as he is the tournament’s second-highest assist provider. This stands in contrast to Lamine Yamal and his current form.

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see also Spain vs Argentina: Date, kickoff time and venue for the 2026 World Cup Final

Lamine Yamal came into the tournament after enjoying the best season of his career, but he has not shone at the 2026 World Cup. In the seven matches he has played, he has scored just one goal and has not provided a single assist. While his collective impact is undeniable, he could once again fall short in terms of end product, something that could reflect poorly on him. Therefore, he needs to step up and silence his critics.