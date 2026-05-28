Neymar’s possible 2026 World Cup exclusion could force Carlo Ancelotti to turn to Joao Pedro and another surprise player as replacement

Concern about Neymar‘s fitness has abruptly taken center stage, casting a cloud on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup preparations. Carlo Ancelotti had hoped to welcome the veteran forward back into the national team setup for one final run at soccer’s biggest prize, but a fresh calf injury has now placed that dream in serious doubt.

With Neymar already missing training sessions and expected to sit out the pre-tournament friendlies, discussions have intensified over who could step into his place if the medical staff decides he is unable to compete.

The 34-year-old forward arrived at Brazil’s training camp carrying discomfort in his calf after his final appearance for Santos. Initial optimism around the issue faded after further examinations reportedly revealed a grade-two muscle strain, an injury that normally requires careful rehabilitation and weeks of recovery.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed the seriousness of the issue during a press conference. “The expectation is that he will be available in two to three weeks,” Lasmar explained while discussing Neymar’s recovery timeline.

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That timeline has immediately created tension around Brazil’s World Cup plans. The Selecao opens the tournament against Morocco on June 13, leaving very little room for setbacks or delays in Neymar’s rehabilitation process.

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Brazil already preparing possible replacement scenarios

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reportedly plans to conduct another medical evaluation shortly before FIFA’s final deadline for squad changes. According to ESPN Brasil, the federation could remove Neymar from the squad if he is not fully fit before the opening match.

“Changes to the 26-player squad can be made due to injury, but they must be made 24 hours before the start of the tournament,” the report explained while outlining FIFA’s rules. That possibility has pushed several attacking names into the spotlight.

Joao Pedro of Brazil.

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Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has quickly emerged as one of the leading candidates after being left out of the original squad despite an impressive season in England. The forward reportedly postponed his vacation to remain ready for a possible emergency call-up. UOL suggests that Joao Pedro has continued daily training sessions and physiotherapy work while waiting for updates on Neymar’s condition.

The surprise option gaining attention inside Brazil

While Joao Pedro is viewed as the favorite, another unexpected name has also started receiving attention internally. According to Brazilian journalist Marcel Rizzo of Estadao, Pedro from Flamengo is also being seriously considered as a potential replacement if the Santos captain is eventually excluded from the squad.

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The Flamengo striker has quietly built a reputation as one of the most reliable finishers in Brazilian soccer. His physical presence and penalty-box instincts offer a different profile compared to Neymar, something that could appeal to Ancelotti depending on how he wants to structure the attack.

Brazil already possesses significant depth in forward areas through players such as Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Endrick, and Rayan. However, Pedro’s domestic form and familiarity with Brazilian soccer could make him a valuable late addition if the coaching staff decides experience inside the local game matters during a pressure-filled tournament.