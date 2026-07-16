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Highest and lowest attendances in FIFA World Cup final history ahead of the 2026 decider

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Mexico was the country hosting the final
© Michael King/Getty ImagesMexico was the country hosting the final

With the trophy on the line in the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, the match will add another chapter to the competition’s history, but it will not become the most attended final ever.

This is not because of a lack of interest, but because of the capacity of modern stadiums. While they remain among the biggest venues in the world, improved comfort and seating standards have reduced the number of spectators that can enter compared to older stadiums.

The most attended World Cup final ever was the match in which Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 in 1986 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico. The legendary stadium, known for hosting some of the biggest events in soccer history, had 114,600 spectators registered by Guinness World Records.

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Lowest attendance in a World Cup final

In the early editions of the tournament, there may have also been less interest because the competition was still developing. The biggest exception was the Maracanã Stadium, which hosted 173,850 spectators for the decisive match between Brazil and Uruguay in 1950. However, that match was not an official final because the tournament used a final group stage format.

The Estadio Azteca gathers the biggest crowds (Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images)

The Estadio Azteca gathers the biggest crowds (Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images)

Most of the lowest-attended World Cup finals came during the first editions of the competition, possibly because fans had not yet fully embraced the tournament. That is no longer the case, as the World Cup has become the biggest event in international soccer.

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The least attended World Cup final was in 1938, when Italy defeated Hungary 4-2. Only 45,000 spectators were present at the Stade Olympique de Colombes in France.

Attendance by year

YearFinalStadiumAttendance
1930Uruguay vs ArgentinaEstadio Centenario68,346
1934Italy vs CzechoslovakiaStadio Nazionale PNF55,000
1938Italy vs HungaryStade Olympique de Colombes45,000
1950Uruguay vs Brazil*Maracanã StadiumNot an official final
1954West Germany vs HungaryWankdorf Stadium62,500
1958Brazil vs SwedenRåsunda Stadium49,737
1962Brazil vs CzechoslovakiaEstadio Nacional68,679
1966England vs West GermanyWembley Stadium96,924
1970Brazil vs ItalyEstadio Azteca107,412
1974West Germany vs NetherlandsOlympiastadion75,200
1978Argentina vs NetherlandsEstadio Monumental71,483
1982Italy vs West GermanySantiago Bernabéu90,000
1986Argentina vs West GermanyEstadio Azteca114,600
1990West Germany vs ArgentinaStadio Olimpico73,603
1994Brazil vs ItalyRose Bowl94,194
1998France vs BrazilStade de France75,000
2002Brazil vs GermanyInternational Stadium Yokohama69,029
2006Italy vs FranceOlympiastadion69,000
2010Spain vs NetherlandsSoccer City84,490
2014Germany vs ArgentinaMaracanã Stadium74,738
2018France vs CroatiaLuzhniki Stadium78,011
2022Argentina vs FranceLusail Stadium88,966
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