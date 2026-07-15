France vs England: Date, kick-off time and venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match

Despite beginning the 2026 World Cup as clear title contenders, France were defeated by Spain, surprising everyone. Although this is a huge blow to their ambitions, they are still competing for a place on the podium. However, Didier Deschamps will not have an easy task, as they face England. The date, kick-off time, and venue for the match have already been confirmed.

England seemed destined to surprise in the tournament, but they were defeated by Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Unable to establish dominance in midfield, they lost all control of the game. Although the wings performed very well, they were unable to create space, being outplayed by the opposing full-backs. In addition, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham could not find the space needed to impose their goalscoring threat.

France came into the match in excellent form, establishing as one of the highest-scoring teams. However, Spain neutralized their attacking threat, constantly limiting them. In addition, they lacked creativity, as their midfield looked very rigid and Ousmane Dembélé did not have his best game. Moreover, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola were unable to find space to launch counterattacks.

When and at what time will France vs England be played?

France will face England in the 2026 World Cup third-place match on Saturday, July 18, at 5:00 PM ET. Unlike previous editions, both sides were expected to reach the final, making this one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. However, all the pressure will be on Didier Deschamps’ team, as they are coming off two consecutive World Cup final appearances. Their biggest challenge will be rediscovering their scoring prowess.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.

Despite both teams being among the most outstanding on the offensive side, they continue to have serious problems. On one hand, Didier Deschamps’ team continue to have serious creative problems in midfield, struggling to find collective fluidity. On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel’s team have been unable to be effective on the counterattack, relying exclusively on Kane’s brilliance and on Bellingham having a good goalscoring day.

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Which stadium will host France vs. England?

The venue for France vs England 2026 World Cup third-place match will be Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium. Having a total capacity of 64,478 spectators, it is not one of the largest in the tournament. However, this venue has been one of the most frequently used, hosting the 2024 Copa América, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and several more games.