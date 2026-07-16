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How to watch Botafogo vs Santos match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Rony of Santos
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesRony of Santos
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Botafogo vs Santos on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Botafogo vs Santos
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT • Thursday, July 16, 2026
WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A key Brasileirao clash is on the horizon as Botafogo and Santos meet with valuable points at stake in the relegation battle. Botafogo sit 12th, just one point ahead of 15th-place Santos, who have 21 points and remain only one point above the drop zone.

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With both teams looking to create separation from danger, this matchup could play a major role in the fight for survival. Don’t miss this crucial contest as the battle to avoid relegation heats up.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Botafogo vs Santos and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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