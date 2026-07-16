Lamine Yamal’s iconic baby photo with Messi in 2007: Which campaign was it for?

The highly anticipated showdown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi has once again brought a viral, decades-old photo back to the surface, showing the Argentine legend bathing a baby-sized Yamal. With nearly 19 years having passed since that fateful photo shoot, and with the two superstars now set to share the pitch on soccer’s grandest stage, the true origin story behind the legendary snapshot has captivated fans worldwide.

At the time of the shoot in late 2007, a 20-year-old, long-haired Lionel Messi was just beginning his historic ascent toward global soccer dominance. Cradling a six-month-old Lamine Yamal in a plastic tub, the image serves as an almost mystical premonition bridging two distinct generations of FC Barcelona excellence, a narrative made even more poetic now that they are set to clash in a World Cup final.

In reality, the photo was born from a joint charity campaign organized by UNICEF, Spanish sports outlet Diario Sport, and FC Barcelona. Beginning in 2004, the Spanish publication released an annual calendar to raise vital funds for the global non-governmental organization and support the FC Barcelona Foundation’s local community outreach.

For the 2008 edition, the charitable initiative was supported by various prominent members of Barcelona’s senior squad. The foundation and its associated partners handpicked the players who would participate in the shoots, featuring a star-studded lineup that included Portuguese Deco, a young Bojan Krkic, Mexican icon Rafa Marquez, midfield legend Xavi Hernandez, and, of course, a young Lionel Messi.

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As explained by Oriol Canals, who helped coordinate the promotion for Diario Sport, the project worked with local charities to organize the participants, which is how Yamal’s family entered the picture. Through a sudden twist of fate, the future Barcelona talisman’s family won a charity raffle, granting the infant Yamal a spot in the Camp Nou locker room for a photo shoot with Messi.

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Yamal on the iconic picture with Messi

Nearly two decades after that fateful day, Lionel Messi has cemented his legacy as Barcelona’s ultimate icon, while Lamine Yamal is widely hailed as the club’s next generational superstar. As they prepare to face off on Sunday in New Jersey for the World Cup final, the mutual respect between the master and his successor remains stronger than ever.

Reflecting on the picture following Spain’s semifinal triumph, Yamal smiled when asked about the viral sensation during an interview with DAZN: “Well, I’ve grown a little bit, and Leo has too. I hope I can face Lionel Messi in the final, since we couldn’t in the Finalissima.”