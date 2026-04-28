How to watch PSG vs Bayern in USA: 2025/26 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Bayern on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO PSG vs Bayern WHAT UEFA Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, April 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, DAZN, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, TUDN and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning European champions, are on a mission to secure back-to-back titles, a feat not accomplished since the 2017-18 season. After a challenging league phase, PSG have found their rhythm in the knockout stages, dismantling English powerhouses Chelsea and Liverpool with commanding performances. Now, they face a familiar foe who has historically had their number, creating a high-stakes showdown at the Parc des Princes.

Bayern Munich arrives in Paris with an air of invincibility, having already clinched the Bundesliga title with games to spare and still chasing a historic treble. Vincent Kompany‘s squad is a finely tuned machine, considered by many to be the favorite to lift the trophy. Having already defeated PSG on this very ground earlier in the season, Bayern is confident it can secure a vital result on the road and take a firm step toward the final in Budapest.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This semifinal pits two contrasting season trajectories against one another. PSG endured a surprisingly turbulent league phase but have since transformed into a knockout-stage juggernaut, boasting a remarkable 12-2 aggregate score against their last two opponents. In contrast, Bayern has enjoyed a near-flawless campaign, dominating domestically and displaying ruthless efficiency in Europe, setting the stage for a clash between PSG’s surging momentum and Bayern‘s sustained excellence.

The tactical battle will be a fascinating duel between two of Europe’s most potent attacks. Both teams have scored 38 goals in the Champions League, the most in the competition. Bayern‘s strategy revolves around a relentless high press, ranking first for goals scored from high turnovers. PSG, under Luis Enrique, will look to control possession but must be wary of leaving space for Bayern‘s lethal transitions. The game will likely be decided by which team can more effectively impose its style and win the midfield battle.

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For PSG, the motivation is multi-layered: defending their crown, overcoming a psychological hurdle against a dominant rival, and securing a crucial first-leg advantage. The urgency to perform at home will be immense. For Bayern, the objective is clear: continue their march toward another treble and assert their continental supremacy. With the domestic league already secured, they have the luxury of focusing entirely on this monumental tie.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has heavily favored the German giants. Bayern Munich has won four of the last five encounters against PSG, including the memorable 1-0 victory in the 2019/20 Champions League final. This track record gives Bayern a significant psychological edge heading into the semifinal.

Looking at the most recent matchups, the pattern of Bavarian dominance continues. Bayern defeated PSG 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in the league phase this season and also eliminated them 3-0 on aggregate in their last knockout stage meeting. PSG’s sole victory in the last five games came in the Club World Cup, a different context entirely from the high-stakes pressure of the Champions League.

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While past meetings have often been tight, the offensive statistics for both clubs this season suggest a high-scoring affair is likely. All six of Bayern’s Champions League away games this season have featured over 2.5 goals. Similarly, over 71% of PSG‘s home matches in the competition have seen more than 2.5 goals, signaling that both defenses will be under constant pressure.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face significant fitness decisions regarding key players that could shape the outcome of this first-leg clash.

PSG is anxiously monitoring the fitness of two crucial starters. Full-back Nuno Mendes is struggling with a thigh injury, and his absence would likely see Warren Zaire-Emery deputize. Midfielder Vitinha is also a doubt due to a heel issue that forced him off early in their last domestic match, creating a potential void in the center of the park.

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Bayern Munich will be without their long-term absentee Serge Gnabry and second-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. However, the good news for the visitors is that captain Manuel Neuer is fully fit, and star playmaker Jamal Musiala has successfully returned from a recent injury, bolstering their formidable attacking options.

PSG Projected XI (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Zaire-Emery; Neves, Ruiz, Mayulu; Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.

This lineup relies on Luis Enrique‘s possession-based philosophy, with the midfield trio of Neves, Ruiz, and Mayulu tasked with controlling the tempo. The attacking trident is fluid and dangerous, with Ousmane Dembélé serving as the primary goal threat, supported by the creative talents of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué.

Bayern Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanišić, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Díaz; Kane.

Vincent Kompany‘s system is built to maximize offensive output. Joshua Kimmich will orchestrate play from deep, while Jamal Musiala operates in the space behind the striker. The attack is spearheaded by the prolific Harry Kane, whose elite finishing is complemented by the dynamic wing play of Michael Olise and Luis Díaz.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the PSG vs Bayern match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers and mobile apps.

In addition to the Champions League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other top soccer competitions, including Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99/mo, offering comprehensive coverage of world-class soccer all year round.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Champions League games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.