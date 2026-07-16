Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

How old every Spain player was when Lionel Messi made his professional debut: Two weren’t even born

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Messi made his debut in 2004
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesMessi made his debut in 2004

Lionel Messi‘s professional career has lasted more than two decades, and it still is not over. The Argentina captain has one more huge challenge ahead as the World Cup final against Spain. His remarkable longevity means some of his opponents were not even born when he made his debut.

Even if he had already appeared in friendlies with the first team, Messi made his official debut with Barcelona on October 16, 2004, at just 17 years old. He came on as a substitute for Deco in the 82nd minute of a 1-0 victory.

The match was played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, which Barcelona recently used during the Camp Nou renovation and which was Espanyol’s home at the time. He was not an immediate starter, but Messi quickly established himself as one of the brightest young talents in world soccer.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Age of each player

PlayerDate of birthAge when Messi made his professional debut
Unai SimónJune 11, 19977
David RayaSeptember 15, 19959
Joan GarcíaMay 4, 20013
Aymeric LaporteMay 27, 199410
Alejandro GrimaldoSeptember 20, 19959
Marcos LlorenteJanuary 30, 19959
Marc CucurellaJuly 22, 19986
Pedro PorroSeptember 13, 19995
Eric GarcíaJanuary 9, 20013
Marc PubillJune 20, 20031
Pau CubarsíJanuary 22, 2007Not born
RodriJune 22, 19968
Fabián RuizApril 3, 19968
Mikel MerinoJune 22, 19968
Martín ZubimendiFebruary 2, 19995
Álex BaenaJuly 20, 20013
PedriNovember 25, 20021
GaviAugust 5, 20042 months
Borja IglesiasJanuary 17, 199311
Mikel OyarzabalApril 21, 19977
Dani OlmoMay 7, 19986
Ferran TorresFebruary 29, 20004
Nico WilliamsJuly 12, 20022
Yéremy PinoOctober 20, 20021
Víctor MuñozJuly 13, 20031
Lamine YamalJuly 13, 2007Not born
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal share World Cup dribbling record ahead of Argentina vs Spain 2026 World Cup final

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal share World Cup dribbling record ahead of Argentina vs Spain 2026 World Cup final

Following two thrilling semifinal matches, Argentina and Spain will face off in the 2026 World Cup final. Ahead of this match, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal share an exclusive dribbling record in the current edition of the tournament.

Lamine Yamal’s iconic baby photo with Messi in 2007: Which campaign was it for?

Lamine Yamal’s iconic baby photo with Messi in 2007: Which campaign was it for?

Lamine Yamal’s iconic 2007 photo in a plastic bathtub being bathed by Lionel Messi has gone viral once again, a legendary image originally produced for a joint charity campaign.

Report: Lamine Yamal training separately but no concerns ahead of 2026 World Cup final vs Argentina

Report: Lamine Yamal training separately but no concerns ahead of 2026 World Cup final vs Argentina

Lamine Yamal has trained separately in Spain national team but reports claim that this won't be a concern heading to the 2026 World Cup final agains Argentina.

Are Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal playing? France vs Spain confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Are Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal playing? France vs Spain confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup semifinal

France and Spain face off in a crucial 2026 World Cup semifinal, with a place in the final on the line.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo