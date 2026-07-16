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Lionel Messi repeats his Instagram message from the Qatar 2022 final ahead of the 2026 World Cup decider

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Messi posted after the semifinal
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesMessi posted after the semifinal

It has become common for players to share their emotions on social media after every match. Some write lengthy messages, while others prefer to keep things short. Just days before the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi once again chose a brief message after Argentina‘s semifinal victory.

Messi posted: “Into the final! We found the strength again to put together another great performance. Thank you so much to everyone who believed in this team! Let’s go, Argentina! All together!”

At first glance, the post seemed like another typical message from the Argentina captain. However, fans quickly noticed that after beating England he had shared the exact same words he used after Argentina defeated Croatia to reach the final in Qatar.

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