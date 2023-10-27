Arsenal is going to miss star duo Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey for the next few weeks. The Gunners had only just gotten other key players back from other injuries. Nevertheless, the aforementioned duo will be big misses for the club. Jesus and Partey have already missed multiple matches during the current campaign due to previous setbacks.

Jesus recently starred in Arsenal’s rare win in Spain against Sevilla on Tuesday night. The Brazilian brilliantly set up Gabriel Martinelli for a goal just before the halftime break. He then scored a goal of his own in the early stages of the second half. The strike eventually won the Champions League goal of the week.

However, Jesus needed a substitution off of the pitch in the 81st minute of the match. While the Gunners eventually won the game, which took them top of their group, many fans sweated over the potential injury to the star.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed on Friday that the striker suffered a muscle injury in the game. “The scan shows that there is a muscle injury and we might lose him for a few weeks again,” Arteta told reporters. “With Gabby, I cannot give you any timeframe because he always surprises us, but there is something there.”

“He felt it in a really awkward action and it’s true he’s had quite a lot of load in the last few weeks with the national team and then playing those games, which he hasn’t done in a long, long time. That’s really bad news for us.”

Partey suffered injury in training ahead of Sevilla game

To make matters worse for the club, Partey is out for the near future as well. Arteta claimed that the dynamic midfielder suffered a similar muscle injury during a recent training session. “He’s got a muscle injury, and we are expecting him to be out for a few weeks,” continued Arteta.

“We don’t really know the extent of it, and he has more tests today, but he picked up that injury in a training session with the last kick of the ball before Sevilla, so it was very unfortunate.”

Partey, Jesus and Arsenal unlucky with injury problems

Partey has missed significant time with Arsenal due to various setbacks. The Ghana midfielder previously missed seven games earlier this season because of a groin injury. Since arriving in north London in 2020, Partey has been out of action for 51 total matches due to several injuries.

Much like Partey, Jesus has unfortunately suffered similar setbacks as well. The Brazil international previously missed 17 total matches due to injuries since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2022. In all, the talented attacker remained on the sidelines for 70 combined games for club and country during his senior career.

Arsenal will have to continue their Premier League quest without the key players for the next few weeks. The Gunners next host Sheffield United on Saturday, October 28th. They will then face West Ham in a Carabao Cup fixture before tough matchups against Newcastle and Sevilla.

