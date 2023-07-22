This Sevilla TV schedule will keep you up to date with one of Spains most historic teams.

The club hails from the city of Seville, and is the oldest football-specific club in Spain.

Sevilla TV Schedule

Sevilla on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1890

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium

Manager: José Luis Mendilibar

Spanish top-flight titles: 1 (1946)

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 5 (1935, 1939, 1948, 2007, 2010)

European titles: Europa League – 7 (record)

Where Can I Watch the Sevilla Match?

LaLiga is streamed on on ESPN+ in English and Spanish in the US, with every match available. Copa del Rey also features on the streaming service.

The majority of games each weekend are also shown on ESPN Deportes in Spanish. This means you can find them on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, or your cable/satellite provider if you get Deportes.

Watch Sevilla on ESPN+:

In recent decades, Sevilla has been a staple in European competition. UEFA games are show live on Paramount+ in English (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League). Important late-round UCL games often end up on CBS as well.

Spanish-language UEFA club competition games are shown on Univision, UniMás, and TUDN on TV. Streaming for these games in Spanish is on ViX.

Sevilla History

Sevilla FC was founded by mostly Scottish British ex-pats living in Seville in 1890, as “Sevilla Foot-ball Club”. The club’s match (a 2-0 win) on March 8, 1890 vs the Huelva Recreation Club was the first official game every played in Spain.

Sevilla achieved great success in early years, taking part in local and regional competitions. Despite being one of the very first clubs in the country, Sevilla was not a part of the first edition of a Spanish national league in 1928. It would take until 1934 that they won promotion to the top tier.

In the nearly 100 years of first division football in Spain, Sevilla have only been crowned champions once – in 1946. They’ve managed to stay a consistent member of Spain’s elite level, neither triumphing in it nor dropping below. Only seven seasons have seen Sevilla in the second division.

Similarly, in Europe, Sevilla are what you could call “the best of the second-best”. They’ve only played in the European Cup / Champions League ten times – never reaching further than the quarterfinals (and that was way back in 1958).

However when it comes to the UEFA Cup / Europa League, no one is better than Sevilla. They’ve won Europe’s second tier tournament a record seven times – all since 2006.

In 2006 they also won the UEFA Super Cup, defeating Spanish rivals Barcelona 3-0.

Current Sevilla man Jesús Navas far and away has the most appearances all-time for the club. Campanal I, who played from 1929-46, impressively netted over 200 goals for the club.

Sevilla News