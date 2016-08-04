If you’re trying to find out where to watch the Championship on US TV and streaming, we have all of the information you need in this one page.

The Championship is one of the most entertaining and competitive leagues in the world, attracting fans of many great British clubs, and here in the US there are multiple ways to watch your favorite team play every week.

Where to watch the Championship on US TV and Internet

Unfortunately, none of the Championship games are shown on television in the United States.

Watch the EFL Championship on ESPN+:

ESPN has reached an agreement with BAMTech, the rights holder to the Championship and EFL Cup, to carry an average of 3-4 Championship games on ESPN+, their new paid streaming service, every weekend.

ESPN+ costs just $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually.

The service streams what is, on paper, the most exciting games each weekend.

But if you’re a fan of a particular Championship club and you want to watch all of the home and away games not shown on ESPN+, you can subscribe to your club’s video streaming service. In the 2017/18 season, the English Football League (EFL) launched a paid-subscription service for most Championship, League One and League Two clubs. By doing so, it allowed supporters of these clubs outside the United Kingdom and Ireland to be able to subscribe to live and on-demand streams of their favorite club’s leagues matches. The groundbreaking change meant that you’ll be able to stream all of your club’s Football League games for the first time ever.

Some clubs went ahead with their own streaming services instead of iFollow, so you need to check with your club’s official website to see what video streaming options are available.

Note, however, that any games streamed on ESPN+ are not available through your club’s video streaming service or iFollow, so ideally you’ll need to subscribe to both ESPN+ and your club in order to ensure you don’t miss out on any league matches.

There are so many questions about iFollow that we’ve created an iFollow FAQ that will answer all of your questions in detail.

Championship Scheduling

Thankfully, ESPN and iFollow provide the opportunities to watch an entertaining competition. However, there are sometimes last-minute changes to the programming schedules. This could be just days before scheduled games kick off.

Therefore, the best way to stay updated on when Championship games are on US TV/streaming is to bookmark our Championship TV schedule. This is updated weekly, or daily, throughout the entire season.

ESPN+ also streams select League One and League Two matches during the season.

Radio coverage

Check with the official websites for Championship clubs for audio of select matches. You can also find live radio broadcasts of games on TalkSport2, which is available via TuneIn and through the talksport.com website.

From time to time, you can listen to radio commentaries of teams from the Championship on BBC Radio 5 Live – especially during the FA Cup. To unblock the radio broadcast so you can hear it, you’ll need to use a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.

League Cup

The English Football League Cup is played amongst the teams in the top four tiers of the English pyramid. To start, the first round kicks off in early August followed by the second round later that month. Then, the second round occurs in late September. After that, respective rounds roll on until the final takes place in late February.

Since the competition takes place midweek, ESPN+’s coverage of the Carabao Cup has been very good.

Surely, there will be questions on where to watch the Championship on US TV or streaming. If so, ask in the comments section below and we’ll reply as soon as we can.

