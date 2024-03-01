Find out how to watch Robert Lewandowski and the White and Reds using this Poland National Football Team TV schedule.
Poland often takes a back seat to its neighbors, Germany. In fact, many of Poland’s best players often play in the Bundesliga because it is the most prominent league nearby. Of course, this is not to discredit the Ekstraklasa.
There is a reason Poland has a pair of third-place finishes at the World Cup. Despite never succeeding as a dominant soccer force, there seems to be talent coming out of the country. Robert Lewandowski is the most recent name to don the headlines. However, Łukasz Piszczek played a key role in Borussia Dortmund’s success over the last decade. Even someone like Jerzy Dudek, Liverpool’s penalty hero in 2005, represented Poland.
As a team, Poland awaits that major triumph. All it can do is continue to put itself in positions to succeed. Poland advanced from their group in Qatar, falling to France in the round of 16.
Here is how, among other competitions, you can watch Poland.
Where can I watch the Poland match?
First game: December 18, 1921 (Loss vs. Hungary in Budapest)
Manager: Michał Probierz
Best World Cup finish: Third place (1974, 1982)
Best European Championship Finish: Quarterfinals (2016)
Social Media:
Poland TV schedule and streaming links
FOX Sports acquired the rights to the European Championship. That takeover begins in 2024. Therefore, Poland's two major competitions, the World Cup and Euros, air on FOX in the United States. Consequently, many of the games in the Poland TV schedule feature FOX or FS1. Of course, the other location is fuboTV.
Without sufficient channels to broadcast all the games, there are select games on fuboTV. Plus, there is always the off chance that a friendly makes it to linear TV. That could also be on ESPN+. It truly depends on what other content is available that day. fuboTV allows access to FOX, FS1 and FS2. These are the channels you need to watch Poland play in its most important games.
Poland Kits
Poland national football team news and feature stories
