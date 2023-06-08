Find out how to watch The Black Stars using this Ghana National Team TV schedule.

Ghana first qualified for the World Cup in 2006, after winning the Africa Cup of Nations four times earlier in their history. 2010 was their best performance on the biggest stage, reaching the quarterfinals after knocking out the United States in the round of 16. After a rise in the early 2000s and 2010s, Ghana has somewhat fallen out of form as of late. They managed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, though they finished last in their group.

Ghana National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: May 28, 1950 (Win vs. Nigeria in Accra)

Manager: Otto Addo

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (2010)

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Winners (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)



Social Media:



Where can I watch the Ghana match?

Competitions in Africa generally run through beIN SPORTS. This is true for the Africa Cup of Nations, otherwise known simply as AFCON. Ghana, four-time winners of this tournament, are always a team to keep an eye on in the knockout stages.

beIN SPORTS is available on select platforms, one of those being fuboTV.

Of course, the bigger tournament is the World Cup. In the United States, the Ghana national team TV schedule includes World Cup games on FOX or FS1. You can also live stream these games in both English and Spanish.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Ghana’s games Includes: World Cup, AFCON + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Lineup

Ghana’s squad has players that feature across the world. However, the vast majority of national team selections hail from Europe. Plus, many of those players represent major squads on the European scene. For example, Thomas Partey, a midfield monster for the Black Stars, is a key piece of Mikel Arteta’s side at Arsenal. Also in the Premier League, Jordan Ayew is a regular for Crystal Palace.

However, the most-capped player for Ghana’s current squad is Jordan Ayew’s brother, André Ayew. André played for clubs like West Ham, Swansea and Marseille. .

Another notable name is that of Iñaki Williams. The Athletic Club forward previously represented Spain. However, as he is of Ghanaian descent, he chose to play for Ghana. He made his Black Stars debut in September of 2022, and is already a key talent for the side. Same goes for Tariq Lamptey, who used to qualify for the England national team.

Ghana Kits

Ghana news and feature stories