To make sure you don’t miss a game, be sure to bookmark our Club World Cup TV schedule.

The Club World Cup is an annual competition between the continental cup winners from the different confederations. UEFA, CONCACAF, CAF, CONMEBOL, AFC and OFC each send a club, with a total of seven teams in competition. The seventh club is the host-nation’s league champion.

The 2023 Club World Cup takes place in December in Saudi Arabia. Manchester City (UEFA), Fluminense (CONMEBOL), Urawa Red Diamonds (AFC), Al Ahly (CAF), Club León (CONCACAF), Auckland City (OFC), and Al-Ittihad (Host) will take part.

2023 will be the final Club World Cup under the current seven-team format, as a new, expanded quadrennial version of the tournament is set to kick off in 2025.

Club World Cup TV schedule

All times Eastern.

For the first time in three years, the Club World Cup is taking place in its namesake year. COVID and other factors forced recent editions to take place in the following calendar year.

For viewers in the United States, in 2023 you can find games streamed live for free via FIFA+.

Matches will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadiums.

Format

The seven teams competing are as follows:

Manchester City – ENG (UEFA Champions League winners)

Fluminense – BRA (CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores winners)

Al Ahly – EGY (CAF Champions League winners)

Al-Ittihad – KSA (Hosts, Saudi Pro League winners)

Club León – MEX (CONCACAF Champions League winners)

Auckland City – NZ (OFC Champions League winners)

Urawa Red Diamonds -JPN (AFC Champions League winners)

These teams compete in a single-elimination tournament.

The host nation’s national champions contest a play-off against the Oceania champions, from which the winner joins the champions of Asia, Africa and North America in the quarter-finals. The quarter-final winners go on to face the European and South American champions, who enter at the semi-final stage, for a place in the final.

2024 Intercontinental Cup

While the Club World Cup as we know it is going away, it will be replaced by a similar competition. Starting in 2024, the Intercontinental Cup will now crown the annual test of regional champions as the Club World Cup previously had. It will use a slightly different, but still tiered, format. A main difference in no host team will compete, only the six reigning continental champions.

Stage A will involve either the CAF Champions League or AFC Champions League winners hosting the OFC Champions League winners, with AFC and CAF alternating participation in this round each year. The winner of this game will face either the AFC or CAF winner (whoever didn’t play in the first round), on the road, in the final round of Stage A.

In Stage B, the winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup and CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores will play a single match, with the host alternating each year.

The playoff round will pit the winners of Stage A and Stage B against one another at a neutral site.

The final round, at the same neutral site, will feature the playoff winner against the UEFA Champions League champions.

The 2024 playoff round will take place on December 14, 2024. The final is set for December 18.

2025 Club World Cup

The 2025 Club World Cup will be a massively different competition than its predecessor.

It will use the 32-team format identical to the 1998-2022 World Cups, and the 2023-present Women’s World Cup.

This first edition of this expanded version will take place from June 15 through July 13 in the United States. Many clubs have already locked in their place in the competition via winning their premier continental tournament. A combination of these continental champions and addition clubs who will earn spots based on club rankings will fill out the field.

Africa (4 total teams)

CAF Champions League winners: Al Ahly (EGY), Wydad AC (MAR), TBD

Ranking Path: 1 TBD

Asia (4 total teams)

AFC Champions League winners: Al Hilal (KSA), Urawa Red Diamond (JPN), TBD

Ranking Path: 1 TBD

Europe (12 total teams)

UEFA Champions League winners: Chelsea (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), TBD

Ranking Path: Bayern Munich (GER), PSG (FRA), Inter Milan (ITA), Porto (POR), Benfica (POR), 3 TBD

North America (4 total teams)

Concacaf Champions Cup winners: Monterrey (MEX), Seattle Sounders (USA), León (MEX), TBD

Ranking Path: 1 TBD

Oceania (1 total team)

Ranking Path: Auckland City FC

South America (6 total teams)

Copa Libertadores winners: Palmeiras (BRA), Flamengo (BRA), Fluminense (BRA), TBD

Ranking Path: 2 TBD

The 32nd team will be from the host country, the USA. Details on how this club will earn the place have yet to be announced.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have any questions for us about the Club World Cup TV schedule? Share them in the comments section and we’ll do our best to answer them.