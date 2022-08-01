Borussia Dortmund are one of the biggest clubs in Germany, as well as Europe, with one of the most passionate followings. Our Borussia Dortmund TV schedule has the info you need to see all the Black and Yellow action.

Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion is the largest stadium in Germany and the seventh-largest in all of Europe – the south stand alone, known as the “Yellow Wall”, holds 25,000 spectators. Borussia Dortmund boasts the highest average attendance of any soccer club in the world. The club contests fierce rivalries with Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich.

Where Can I Watch the Borussia Dortmund Match?

Borussia Dortmund on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1909

Stadium: Westfalenstadion

Manager: Edin Terzić

German top-flight titles: 8

Champions League titles: 1

Social Media:



Borussia Dortmund TV Schedule and Streaming Links

You can find Dortmund, and the entire Bundesliga schedule, on ESPN+. For BVB’s frequent trips to the Champions League or Europa League, Paramount+ is your best bet.

Watch Dortmund on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

We recommend ESPN+ to get your BVB fix throughout the year. In addition to the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, it also includes La Liga, USL, and more.

See Borussia Dortmund in person

BVB are coming to the US this summer! Check out our Soccer Tickets page for more information.

Borussia Dortmund History

Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e. V. Dortmund, more commonly referred to as Borussia Dortmund or simply Dortmund, were formed in 1909. With over 145,000 members, they are the second largest sports club in Germany.

The name “Borussia” is Latin for “Prussia”, but apparently it was nicked from a local brewery at the time. Shortly after their founding, the club adopted the familiar bright yellow and black stripes kits they still wear today. For much of their history they’ve used a version of the “BVB 09” circular crest, except from 1976-78 where the badge had an image of a lion.

Dortmund were among the initial 16 teams that made up the first Bundesliga in 1963, having won the last national championship before the establishment of the new national professional league. Dortmund’s Friedhelm Konietzka has the honor of scoring the first ever goal in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund play their matches at the Westfalenstadion, opened in 1974. With a capacity of 81,365 (reduced when standing sections are not allowed for European competitions), it is the largest stadium in Germany and the seventh-largest in Europe. Nicknamed the “Yellow Wall”, its south stand holds 24,454 supporters, and is the largest standing terrace in Europe.

Much of the club’s success has come from the second half of the 20th century onwards. In fact their first Bundesliga title came only in 1994/95. They’ve won eight total German national titles overall, with the latest in 2011/12 (the last title that wasn’t won by Bayern Munich). They’ve won five DFB-Pokal cup titles, one UEFA Champions League, one Cup Winners’ Cup, and one International Cup.

Dortmund contest prominent rivalries with Schalke 04, the Revierderby which is more historic and regional, and with Bayern Munich, Der Klassiker which has emerged in recent decades as both clubs contested with each other for domestic prominence.

Some notable Dortmund players over the years include the likes of Marco Reus, Mats Hummels, Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa, Dedé, Mario Götze, Erling Haaland, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dortmund’s football team is the most well known, but the club has other sports teams as well, such as women’s handball.

Borussia Dortmund Kits

Borussia Dortmund News and Feature Pieces

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).