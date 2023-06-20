Newcastle is a long-standing member of the top levels of the English football pyramid. In fact, they’ve spent 90 seasons in the top flight and have never dropped below the second division since joining the Football League in 1893.

Historically, however, they have not been as successful as their bigger league counterparts. But a 2021 takeover by an investment group headed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has made the Magpies one of the richest soccer clubs in the world. With loads more cash backing the club, NUFC is sure to be a major player in the Premier League in the coming years.

We’ve put together this Newcastle United TV schedule to make it easier to find their games.

Newcastle United TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Newcastle United on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1892 (as Newcastle United, result of an effective merger between Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End)

Stadium: St. James’ Park

Manager: Eddie Howe

English top-flight titles: 4 (None since 1927)

FA Cup titles: 6

Where to find Newcastle United on TV

Newcastle is finding themselves featured more than ever on USA Network or NBC as part of its Premier League coverage each weekend. When not one of the featured matches, those Premier League games can be found on Peacock Premium, NBC’s paid streaming service. FA Cup and League Cup games featuring Newcastle can be found on ESPN/ESPN+, while UEFA competitions stream on Paramount+.

With the development of cord-cutting and streaming, you do not need cable to watch USA or NBC. Fubo and Peacock Premium together provide every EPL game each weekend. Plus, there are also on-demand recorded games on these services.

Watch Newcastle United on Fubo:

Newcastle United Kits

Schedule of upcoming matches

Newcastle United is fresh off an appearance in the 2022/23 League Cup final, and it likely will not be the last time they’ll be competing for a trophy in the near future. Flush with a major cash injection, NUFC will certainly be looking to muscle their way into the upper echelon of the Premier League with clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Generally speaking, the World Soccer Talk Premier League TV schedule tracks the channel and time for all of the competition’s games. Newcastle is sure to be a club worth tracking in the coming years, and that source has all the necessary information.

Newcastle United history

Newcastle United Football Club were founded in 1892. The Magpies have played over 90 seasons in the top flight of English football, and have never dropped below the second tier since joining the Football League in 1893. They are the northernmost major club in England. The club is the result of a merger between Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End.

The team adopted their now-familiar black and white striped shirts in 1894. The NUFC badge is based upon the coat of arms of Newcastle upon Tyne, featuring twin sea horses.

Newcastle’s home ground is St. James’ Park, where they have played for their entire history. It is the oldest, and largest, football stadium in the northeast of England. It is also the sixth-largest in the country. The venue hosted games during the 2012 Summer Olympic games as well as the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The club’s main rivals are Sunderland, who play only 10 miles away at the Stadium of Light on the river Wear. With Newcastle on the river Tyne, the rivalry is known as the Tyne-Wear Derby. The rivalry goes back long before football, with historical competition between the two nearby cities dating back to the English Civil War. Another river-based rivalry pits Newcastle against Middlesbrough, who are located about 30 miles away as the crow flies on the River Tees.

Newcastle have won the First Division on four occasions, but none since 1927. Similarly, success in the FA Cup, six titles, came decades ago with their most recent win in 1955. However, with the 2021 takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, things could be looking up. The massive injection of cash to the club will no doubt see the Magpies looking to muscle their way into the EPL elite.

Considering that Newcastle’s greatest successes came in some cases over a century ago, many of their legendary players may be unfamiliar to today’s fans. Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne, Gary Speed, Andy Cole, Kevin Keegan, Len White, and Jackie Milburn are some of the names that are fondly remembered by the Toon Army.

