One of the most recognizable clubs in the world, Inter Milan is a heavyweight side in Italy’s Serie A, having won the league on 19 occasions. Our Inter Milan TV schedule has all the details on when and where to see every Nerazzurri match.

Inter compete in the Derby della Madonnina with groundmates AC Milan, one of the fiercest local derbies anywhere in the world. Superstars of the game such as Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovíc, and Samuel Eto’o among others have donned the famous black and blue stripes over the years.

Where Can I Watch the Inter Milan Match?

Inter Milan on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1908

Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Italian top-flight titles: 19

Champions League titles: 3

Social Media:



Inter Milan TV Schedule and Streaming Links

The entirety of the Serie A league season is available via Paramount+, so that’s the best spot to watch Inter. Paramount is also the home of Champions League and Europa League, with select games also on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Watch Inter Milan on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

We recommend Paramount+ as the best way to watch Inter Milan. In addition to the entire Serie A season, it also includes the Brasileirão, Argentine Primera, NWSL and more.

See Inter in person

Inter Milan currently have no matches scheduled in the US, but check out our FREE European Soccer Travel Guide which has tips and advice to help you see Inter in person, in Italy!

Inter Milan Kits

Inter Milan History

Football Club Internazionale Milano, known more commonly simply as Inter, were founded in 1908. They are the only Italian club to have competed in every season of the top flight since 1909. The club got its start due to a conflict within the Milan Cricket and Football Club (now AC Milan) regarding the signing of foreign players. The split resulted in the formation of Inter Milan, and is where the name “Internazionale” originates.

Inter have worn their famous black and blue striped shirts for most of their history. The nickname Nerazzurri means “black and blue”. The colors were chosen to represent the night sky, and because blue was the opposing color to AC Milan’s red. The club badge featured a distinctive interlocking “FCIM” symbol for over 100 years, until a simplified crest was unveiled in 2021.

One of the most successful clubs in Italy and the world, Inter has a very full trophy case. Domestically they’ve won 19 top flight league titles, eight Coppa Italias, and seven Supercoppa Italianas. In Europe, they have three European Cup/Champions League and three UEFA Cup/Europa League wins. Inter are also three-time world champions having won the Intercontinental/Club World Cup in 1964, 1965, and 2010.

They share the iconic San Siro stadium with rivals AC Milan. The 80,000 seat venue is the largest in Italy. It has hosted World Cups, Euros, the European cup final four times, and will be the opening ceremony venue for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The Derby della Madonnina sees Inter square off the groundmates AC Milan in one of the most important rivalries in the world. Similarly, the Derby d’Italia pits Inter against Turin’s Juventus, another of Italy’s historic top sides.

Many greats of the game have worn the Inter shirt, including Javier Zanetti, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Christian Vieri, Luis Suárez, Ronaldo, Samuel Eto’o, and Guiseppe Meazza. Meazza had the honor of having the official name of the San Siro stadium changed to Stadio Guiseppe Meazza in 1980.

Inter Milan News and Feature Pieces

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).