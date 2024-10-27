Liverpool’s Italian winger, Federico Chiesa, might be on the move again. This time, back to Serie A, as several top Italian clubs express interest in a January loan deal. After joining Liverpool in a late summer transfer from Juventus, Chiesa has faced challenges settling into the Premier League. Particularly due to recurring fitness concerns and limited match time. This has reportedly prompted the Reds to consider a potential temporary move for the Italian star.

Liverpool’s $13 million acquisition of Chiesa seemed a bargain when the Reds signed the Euro 2020 winner from Juventus. The 27-year-old, however, arrived at Liverpool without a full preseason. The Bianconeri’s manager Thiago Motta had sidelined him, which contributed to his lack of fitness and match sharpness. Following a delayed start, Chiesa made his Liverpool debut in a Champions League match against Milan on September 17. He came on as a substitute in a 3-1 victory.

His debut was followed by a Premier League appearance off the bench against Bournemouth. He eventually started his first game for Liverpool in an EFL Cup clash against West Ham; impressing fans by providing an assist in a 5-1 win. However, since that promising outing, Chiesa has been limited by an unspecified injury. It has kept him on the sidelines and raised concerns over his readiness for the Premier League.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot emphasized the importance of Chiesa adapting to the physical demands of English soccer. “He missed a complete preseason… That has not so much to do with the Italian league or the Premier League, but with him missing a complete preseason, which is so difficult for every player”, he added. “It’s a big disappointment for him that he is going in and out of training sessions all the time. I feel sorry for him.”

January loan back to Serie A on the cards for Chiesa?

Reports suggest that Liverpool are considering a loan arrangement to help Chiesa regain consistent playing time. Given his previous success in Italy, several top Serie A clubs, including Inter, Milan, and Roma, are said to be monitoring the winger’s situation. They are supposedly eager to bring him back to familiar territory where he has enjoyed much success.

Liverpool might agree to a loan if the right terms are met, including coverage of a portion of Chiesa’s $8 million annual salary. However, sources indicate that they are unlikely to consider any permanent transfer. Chiesa, who has a deal with the English giants until 2028, remains part of the club’s long-term plans despite his current setbacks. The Italian has a history of ailments that have reduced his market worth and restricted his playing time with Juventus. His current health difficulties are only the latest setback in this unfortunate trend.

Since joining Liverpool, the talented forward has only been available for three games, marking a challenging adaptation period amid fitness limitations and the high intensity of the Premier League. Nonetheless, he remains a player with strong potential. His stellar record with Fiorentina and Juventus, where he played in 235 games and contributed consistently, is proof of this. In that time, he scored 47 goals and added 43 assists.

Chiesa’s value as long-term asset for Liverpool

While Liverpool is open to options for Chiesa to regain form, the club recognizes the potential benefits of keeping him. With Liverpool competing in multiple tournaments, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, having depth on the bench, particularly in the winger position, could prove advantageous.

The winger also offers a valuable alternative for Liverpool should Mohamed Salah or other attacking players face injuries later in the season. Slot noted, “He signed a long-term contract so we will see what he brings for us,” underscoring Liverpool’s intent to maintain Chiesa as a key figure in the squad despite his early challenges.

Some analysts argue that a move back to Serie A could help Chiesa regain his previous form, while others believe that staying in Liverpool could allow him more time to adapt to the Premier League’s unique demands. Chiesa’s return to Italy, even temporarily, would allow him to play more consistently in an environment he knows well and regain the confidence needed to perform at his peak.

