There are so many different ways to stay up-to-date with the Premier League in the US. We’ll cover everything–including how to watch on TV, stream, watch at the pub, and listen on the radio.

The Premier League, also known as the English Premier League (EPL), is the most popular soccer league in the world. Globally, the league attracts nearly 5 billion viewers. In the United States, many of the games attract more than 1 million viewers each week. In the 2019/20 season, NBC averaged 831,379 viewers.

The Arsenal-Man United match in January 2023 set a single-game record for EPL viewership in the US, with an average of 2.3 million viewers across NBC, Telemundo and Peacock. Later in that calendar year, the season-opening match between Liverpool and Chelsea became the most-streamed EPL game ever on Peacock.

Premier League clubs have earned as much as over $200 million from a single season of television broadcasting money in recent years.

Unlike TV networks in England where an average of three Premier League games are shown live every weekend, soccer fans in the United States have access to all 10 games live every weekend, totaling 380 during an entire season.

Where to find Premier League on TV

The TV network NBC Sports Group has exclusive EPL rights in the US through the end of the 2027/28 season, and airs every single match across its platform of NBC channels and streaming service, Peacock Premium. Many of these Premier League matches are shown on the USA Network channel (or sometimes CNBC), while the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel airs most Saturday 12:30-2:30pm ET matches throughout the season.

It seemed surprisingly possible that NBC may have lost the rights to the EPL in 2021, but in open bidding they regained the contract for another six seasons.

Watch the Premier League on Fubo:

Spanish speakers, select Premier League games are also shown on Spanish-language TV networks Universo (formerly known as mun2) and Telemundo. Universo usually broadcasts 1-2 Saturday games, while Telemundo typically airs 1-2 games on Sunday mornings.

Want to know when and where to watch your favorite Premier League club on US TV? Your best bet is to visit our Premier League TV Schedule page, which updates every day throughout the year and often features TV listings before NBC Sports or the electronic programming guides reveal them.

If you miss the live broadcasts, USA Network broadcasts Goal Zone which is a highlight show catching you up on all of the goals you missed.

Premier League Streaming in the USA

While the majority of soccer fans in the United States watch the Premier League on television, more and more people are switching to legal streaming services to watch the games on laptops, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs instead. The advantage is that you do not have to be tied to a cable or satellite TV subscription. Plus you can watch the games when you want, where you want and on whatever device you prefer.

The four main streaming options to choose in the United States (other than NBC Sports, which you need a cable/satellite TV subscription to authenticate to) are Fubo, Sling Blue, YouTube TV and Hulu Live. Fubo offers access to NBC (in select cities), USA Network and CNBC as well as ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes and a ton of other channels.

Peacock Premium, NBC’s paid subscription service, will also stream 175 games exclusively during the season. Replacing NBC Sports Gold, Peacock Premium is $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually for the general public.

On a typical Premier League weekend during the season which starts in August, you can expect to watch 6 EPL games every weekend via Fubo. The games not included on tradition TV networks are on Peacock Premium.

Premier League Live Scheduling

Here are the typical time windows when Premier League games will be shown live and on-demand via Sling Blue:

• Fridays, 2:45-4:45pm ET (USA Network)

• Saturdays, 7:45-9:45am ET (USA Network)

– 10am-Noon ET (USA Network)

– 12:30-2:30pm ET (NBC)

• Sundays, 8:30-10:30am ET (USA Network)

– 11am-1pm ET (USA Network)

• Mondays, 3-5pm ET (USA Network)

Premier League matches at your local pub

Of course, if you want to interact with other fans while watching Premier League matches, you could always find a local pub in or near your area. Many club websites provide a list of official pubs here in America in which show most, if not all, of that team’s matches.

Plus, many Premier League clubs have official supporters clubs in the United States that can steer you in the direction of recommended pubs. See our interviews with Arsenal America, One United USA and Everton USA, among others. You can check out our extensive directory of USA-based Premier League supporters clubs here.

Premier League matches on radio

Live radio broadcasts of matches are only available on talkSPORT on their website. However, our recommendation is to listen to Premier League broadcasts via BBC Radio 5. To unblock the radio broadcast so you can hear it, you’ll need to use a VPN.

Premier League teams in cup competitions

While NBC Sports Group has the TV rights to the Premier League matches through until the end of the 2027/28 season, the rights to games featuring Premier League teams in other competitions are owned by other broadcasters.

UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches:

Paramount+ will stream (both live and on-demand) every single UEFA Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Conference League game. Fortunately, you do not need a cable or satellite TV subscription. So, if you’re a cord cutter or someone who wants to simply save money, consider Paramount+.

Group Stage coverage of the tournament typically begin in September each year.

FA Cup matches:

Returning to England, FOX Sports no longer has the rights to the FA Cup. The new rights holder is ESPN+, which is $10.99 per month (or $109.99 if you purchase an entire year up front).

The agreement will bring 79 FA Cup matches – beginning with the First Round in November and running through the Final – exclusively to ESPN+.

ESPN+ and its sister platforms feature additional content. For example, FA Cup cup shows covering previews, highlights and live draws air via ESPN or ESPN+. Furthermore, the semifinals and final matches of the FA Youth Cup – contested by registered clubs featuring players under 18 years of age – airs on ESPN+.

Third Round coverage of the tournament begins in early January each year.

League Cup (Carabao Cup) matches:

As for the League Cup, now known officially as the Carabao Cup (and previously as the EFL Cup and Capital One Cup), ESPN+ has the rights to the cup competition. Select games from the League Cup are featured on ESPN+, the paid subscription service.

ESPN+ has been streaming games from every round of the competition. Generally, live matches in the competition air at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Check our League Cup TV schedule for the latest fixtures.

If you have any questions about where to watch the Premier League on US TV, let us know in the comments section below.

Premier League teams featured in friendlies

Preseason friendlies featuring Premier League teams are shown across a variety of TV and online networks every summer. Check the US TV and Internet schedule for Premier League clubs for the latest listings.

