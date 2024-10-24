Jose Mourinho, now managing Fenerbahce, has mischievously suggested that he could still win a Premier League title with Manchester United retroactively. At a recent news conference, Mourinho brought up the prospect of a fine for Manchester City for violating financial rules. He playfully remarked that United could yet be crowned champions if City were stripped of their title. Interestingly, they finished second to the Citizens in the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Manchester City faces over 100 charges from the Premier League, which accuses the club of financial rule breaches spanning nine years from 2009 to 2018. The potential consequences could range from a significant points deduction to City being stripped of their titles or even expelled from the league. Should City be docked points for their alleged violations, it could retroactively alter league standings. Thus, potentially making Manchester United the champions for the 2017-18 season.

Mourinho, never one to shy away from provocative comments, hinted at this possibility. “Maybe they punish Man City with points and maybe we win that league. They have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal.”

During that 2017-18 season, United finished 19 points behind City, who secured the title. Despite being runners-up, the Portuguese often spoke of that second-place finish as one of his greatest achievements. Particularly, given the dominance of City’s financial power at the time. The Sky Blues’ meteoric rise in England came after acquiring top talents like Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

Mourinho’s United legacy and successes

Though his time at Old Trafford had its highs and lows, Mourinho left his mark by winning the Europa League, the English League Cup, and the Community Shield. His departure from United in 2018 marked the end of a tumultuous yet trophy-laden spell. Despite the drama, the Portuguese tactician has maintained that his relationship with the club remains positive. “I wish the best to Manchester United since the moment I left,” he said, adding that he holds no ill feelings towards the club or its fans.

Mourinho’s tenure at United also highlighted his belief in stability and long-term planning. He referenced the club’s ongoing support for current manager Erik ten Hag as a sign of the club’s commitment to building success, despite their current struggles. “They now keep faith in the coach, supporting the coach. That means stability and trust,” the 61-year-old commented.

Fenerbahce and United: Historic Europa League clash

As Mourinho prepares to face Manchester United with Fenerbahçe in the Europa League, he remains hopeful for both his current and former teams. He acknowledged that United and Tottenham—another of his former clubs—are the two strongest candidates to win this year’s Europa League. That’s despite both teams facing domestic challenges.

Fenerbahce, under Mourinho’s guidance since June, sits fourth in the Turkish league. They have had a mixed start in the Europa League, securing four points from two games. Meanwhile, United’s struggles in both the Premier League and Europa League continue, with the club sitting 12th in the domestic standings and winless in Europe.

PHOTOS: IMAGO