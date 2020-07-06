If you’re wondering where to watch Copa Libertadores on U.S. TV, we have the answers you’re looking for.

A truly underrated competition, the Copa Libertadores is essentially a South American version of the UEFA Champions League in Europe. This tournament is regularly filled with the top teams on the continent such as Independiente, Boca Juniors, River Plate, Flamengo, Sao Paulo, Grêmio, Santos, Atletico Nacional, and Colo-Colo.

Beginning in 1960, the first few editions of the Copa Libertadores consisted of just league champions from the seven biggest countries in South America. However, runners-up from the septet of leagues were admitted into the tournament in 1966.

Under the current format of the tournament, 47 clubs from 10 countries compete for the top prize in South America. Matches of the Copa Libertadores can be found on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español here in the United States.

Many different television providers carry beIN SPORTS, but fuboTV, Fanatiz, and Sling TV are top options. First, fuboTV currently has plans starting at $33 per month, which includes beIN SPORTS among its channels. Then, Fanatiz is essentially a way to access beIN SPORTS on its own (along with GolTV) for just $9.99 per month. Finally, Sling Latino also carries beIN SPORTS, but it doesn’t come with the same bells and whistles that the other streaming services have.

Founded in 2012, beIN SPORTS also currently has the U.S. television rights to Ligue 1 (France), Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Turkish Super Lig and Africa Cup of Nations matches, among other competitions.

Copa Libertadores Schedule

The schedule of matches for the Copa Libertadores is updated on our web site for your convenience.

Don’t have beIN SPORTS? Where to watch Copa Libertadores on U.S. TV

If you can’t find a streaming platform that fits your needs or just rather watch the Copa Libertadores in a more social setting, there are bars/pubs all over the country that will air these matches live. Also, Many pub owners purchase these extra sports television packages to attract more customers into their businesses and provide a great atmosphere to watch soccer matches with fellow fans.

