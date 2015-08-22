If you’re trying to find where to watch Ligue 1 on US TV, you’ve come to the right place.

With stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Jonathan David, there are plenty of reasons to watch French Ligue 1 matches.

Although Paris Saint Germain is currently France’s best club, and has been for the last few seasons, perhaps the greatest thing about Ligue 1 soccer has been its history of parity. Over the last 15 years, there have been eight different league champions (AS Monaco, Nantes, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lille, Montpellier, and PSG).

Where to watch Ligue 1 on US TV

Here in America, beIN SPORTS has exclusive television rights to Ligue 1 matches through the end of the 2023/24 season.

On a typical weekend during the Ligue 1 season, every Paris Saint-Germain game is shown on beIN SPORTS (or beIN SPORTS Connect). If you’re a PSG supporter, then you can watch almost every game during a season live. For fans of other French clubs, matches are available via beIN SPORTS, beIN Sports Connect, or beIN Sports XTRA. The network also has a Spanish-language channel that broadcasts games called beIN Sports en Español.

beIN SPORTS’ coverage of Ligue 1 can be found on:

The advantage of watching beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español on Fubo and Fanatiz is that, unlike beIN SPORTS networks on most US TV, the picture quality is in HD (not SD). For soccer fans, that’s a huge plus. Plus fuboTV and Fanatiz both offer access to beIN SPORTS Connect, which is where most of the Ligue 1 games are aired.

Speaking of beIN SPORTS Connect, the overflow streaming service from beIN SPORTS, it works much like NBCSN’s online service, in that you must already have their normal television package and authenticate your cable/satellite provider information to use the service on your laptop/phone/tablet. However, even if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, you can with beIN SPORTS Connect through fuboTV and Fanatiz.

Ligue 1 on radio

For radio listeners, SiriusXM FC often provides both live Ligue 1 matches and pundit analysis and commentary on French soccer league. TuneIn radio also streams occasional broadcasts of French matches throughout the season.

Although Ligue 1 does not have as many fans as other worldwide soccer leagues here in America, if you want to experience French soccer alongside fans/friends in a pub setting, many pubs/sports bars carry the beIN SPORTS channel and will turn on matches if requested.

There are also localized fan clubs for certain teams spread throughout the country that meet up to watch matches together. For example, PSG’s New York City club supporters usually meet at Legends on 33rd street in New York for PSG matches.

If you have questions about where to watch Ligue Un on US TV, please let us know in the comments section below.

