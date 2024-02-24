If you’re trying to find out where to watch MLS on US TV, you’ve come to the right place.

MLS is gaining popularity with each season. In fact, a recent ESPN poll showed that Major League Soccer has actually caught up with Major League Baseball’s following among 12- to 17-year-olds.

With plenty of new, young fans, MLS has endeavored on a landmark 10-year streaming deal with Apple TV+ that started in 2023. The MLS Season Pass service is $12.99/month for existing Apple TV+ subscribers, $14.99/month for non-Apple TV+ subscribers, and free (one subscription per account) for MLS full-season ticket holders. It features every MLS regular season and playoff game live with no blackout restrictions. Select MLS, Leagues Cup and playoff matches are available on Apple TV+ at no additional cost (i.e. you will not need Season Pass to view those games). An even smaller handful of games throughout the season are available entirely free on the Apple TV app (meaning you don’t need MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ to watch). These are often the same games featured on national TV.

Where to watch MLS on US TV

MLS games are still on linear television. FOX Sports picked up those rights in a supplemental deal. Throughout the season, select games air on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes for Spanish-language coverage.

TelevisaUnivision did not pick up any MLS rights. However, you can still watch MLS clubs via the Leagues Cup, available on those Spanish channels as well as FOX’s channels. Therefore, you can watch the revamped Leagues Cup on Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Streaming Providers

In addition to the above coverage, cord cutters and soccer fans can watch MLS games via the following streaming options:

Fubo — features access to MLS games on FOX, FS1, Univision, TUDN and UniMás,

Sling TV — includes FOX, FS1

Hulu Live — includes FOX, FS1, FS2

Vidgo – includes FS1.

Every season, MLS teams compete in the US Open Cup, a historic soccer tournament that unfortunately doesn’t get as much love or appreciation from soccer fans and media in the United States. Those games are part of the latest deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and US Soccer. Thus far, Open Cup games under this new deal have been streamed on the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, CBS Sports Golazo Network, or the US Soccer YouTube channel.

If you have any questions about where to watch MLS on US TV, let us know in the comments section below.

MLS on radio

Radio listeners can tune into ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes Radio for live coverage of live MLS matches. Streaming service TuneIn radio provides specialized team broadcasts of many top Major League Soccer clubs. SiriusXM FC also has plenty of coverage and commentary throughout the MLS season.

Many pubs and sports bars also show live matches of MLS games as well. To find a comprehensive list of pubs/sports bars that air your favorite Major League Soccer team’s matches, click here.

