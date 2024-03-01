ALL POSTS SECTION "podcast"
Leagues: MLS/ 18 days ago
US Soccer bows down to MLS over US Open Cup
Shown by its mismanagement of the US Open Cup, the US Soccer Federation has lost all authority as the governing body for the sport in this country. USSF has allowed MLS to become the most powerful soccer entity in this country. At the same time, the US soccer system is a mess as leagues compete […]
ESPN/ 32 days ago
Has the soccer streaming bubble burst?
In this week's episode, we discuss whether the soccer streaming bubble has burst. We also dive into a breakdown of the ESPN, FOX, and TNT app and whether it’s a killer app. We discuss the Premier League’s domination of the soccer landscape in the United States, and how that may not be a good thing. […]
Leagues: MLS/ 43 days ago
Messi and Inter Miami's disastrous world tour
MLS tries to balance Messi's playing time and selling Apple TV subscriptions. We also discuss why FIFA chose New Jersey for the World Cup Final, how Arlington or Atlanta would have been a better choice, where the Women’s World Cup final could be if USA/Mexico wins the bid, how Messi Mania is turning into a […]
Leagues: EPL/ 50 days ago
Jonathan Wilson interview about Bielsa, Klopp, Clough and USA
Here's our Jonathan Wilson interview, hosted by World Soccer Talk's Kartik Krishnaiyer. Jonathan Wilson joins World Soccer Talk to discuss his new soccer newsletter that’s written specifically for the U.S. audience, the evolution of soccer managers, his thoughts about Marcelo Bielsa and what he can accomplish at Uruguay, how writing for a U.S. audience is […]
Football League/ 58 days ago
Shaun Harvey interview: Wrexham Director of Football
In a fascinating interview with Wrexham Director of Football Shaun Harvey, the executive discusses the crossroads the EFL finds itself in ahead of a new international rights deal. iFollow is ending, so what does the future of streaming EFL games look like for international viewers? Harvey shares his insight regarding the available options and the […]
Leagues: Bundesliga/ 68 days ago
The Premier League in the USA: Will other leagues catch up?
We can reveal that the Premier League has become the most popular soccer league in the United States for the first time, but how can the competing leagues fight back so they're still contenders? At the same time, we discuss why MLS fans will have to fork out more in 2024 to see the new […]
Leagues: MLS/ 92 days ago
MLS quits US Open Cup, rips US soccer apart
Major League Soccer’s cold and calculated decision to quit the US Open Cup has had a dramatic impact on the credibility of the USA’s top-flight league. Many hardcore fans of Major League Soccer have criticized the league for its lack of respect for American soccer. As usual, we take a deep dive into the topic. […]
Leagues: MLS/ 97 days ago
MLS' plan to rule all of US pro soccer
Do you want MLS to rule all of professional club soccer in the United States? It’s heading that way. We dissect what MLS Commissioner Don Garber says on the topic, as well as what it means for soccer fans (and clubs) across the United States. We also share our analysis of the viewership numbers for […]
Leagues: EPL/ 106 days ago
Is soccer growing or shrinking in the USA?
A deep dive into whether the popularity of soccer is growing or shrinking in the United States at the same time that the English Premier League has cemented its place as THE soccer league in this country. What can LaLiga, MLS, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Bundesliga do to catch up with the Premier […]
Leagues: Bundesliga/ 127 days ago
If soccer isn’t on TV, does it make a sound?
When it comes to watching soccer, if a league isn't on television, does it make a sound? We discuss this topic in light of the new media deals announced for NWSL and USL, which begs the question about other leagues who are struggling with the same question, namely Major League Soccer (with MLS Season Pass) […]
Leagues: EPL/ 134 days ago
How VAR is ruining Premier League games
Is VAR ruining the Premier League? In a game that is so simple, VAR has made the sport more complicated. It has removed a lot of enjoyment from the game and has made it more tedious to watch when VAR gets involved. As such, hosts Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris discuss how VAR is ruining […]
CBS Sports/ 141 days ago
Could CBS improve Premier League coverage in the USA?
In this episode, we discuss whether CBS Sports could do a better job of covering the Premier League than NBC Sports does, Kartik discusses what he discovered about world soccer from traveling to Turkey, and what other soccer coverage we've been seeking out to fill the void. We also discuss what's missing from CBS Sports' […]
Commentators/ 148 days ago
Jon Champion interview: Premier League commentator legend
Watch our interview with Jon Champion, the legendary soccer commentator who now works for NBC Sports as well as ESPN, ITV, and other broadcasters. For fans of Premier League clubs around the world, Jon Champion is one of the most well-known voices. In the interview, Jon Champion discusses: – What he misses most about the […]
Podcast/ 156 days ago
Video killed the podcast star: World Soccer Talk Podcast
In this week’s episode of the World Soccer Talk, we discuss why NBC Sports needs to step up the quality of its Premier League coverage, our thoughts on the new Messi documentary series from Apple, the trials and tribulations of Fantasy Premier League, and NWSL’s new TV deal. We also discuss: – Technical issues streaming […]
Women's Soccer/ 168 days ago
Wrexham Women: Gemma Owen Interview
In this podcast episode, World Soccer Talk conducts an interview with Gemma Owen, the director of the Wrexham AFC Women operations. Much like the men's side, the Wrexham Women's team has undergone considerable change since American investors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over at the club. Not only has Wrexham Women earned promotion to […]