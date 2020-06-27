If you’re wondering where to watch NWSL on US TV, we have the answers you’re looking for.

Founded in 2012, the National Women’s Soccer League is the women soccer’s highest level of competition here in America. Fielding superstars such as Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Crystal Dunn, and Alex Morgan, there is no shortage of star power in the NWSL.

Perhaps one of the best things about watching the NWSL is the competition and parity in the league. In fact, of the first seven seasons of the league’s existence, there have technically been four different champions (the Western New York Flash won a championship and then were sold and relocated to North Carolina).

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a four-year national broadcast rights deal split between ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps Sports (ION).

Friday night games each week will feature on Amazon’s Prime Video service. Prime video will also carry one of the league’s playoff quarterfinals.

The CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network will air a minimum of 21 games throughout the year, including a quarterfinal, semifinal, and the NWSL Championship all on the main CBS network. Games on over-the-air CBS will also stream on Paramount+, the network’s subscription video on demand and live streaming service.

20 games will be televised on ESPN platforms (either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and/or ESPN Deportes). All of these games will be simulcast live on the streaming service ESPN+.

And finally, 50 regular season matches are set to be aired on the ION TV network (available over-the-air and on most cable/satellite plans) as part pf 25 Saturday night doubleheaders.

The remaining regular season matches not part of the national TV schedule will be streamed directly by the NWSL.

Don't have Paramount+?

If you rather interact with other fans while watching NWSL matches, you could always find a local pub in your area. Many club websites provide a list of official pubs that show most, if not all, of that team’s matches. Plus, many teams have official supporters clubs in the United States that can guide you in the direction of recommended pubs.

