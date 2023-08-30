It’s easy to watch the Blades from the USA with our Sheffield United TV schedule.

The Blades are four-time FA Cup winners, and won the First division title at the end of the 19th century.

Sheffield United TV schedule and streaming links

Sheffield United on TV and streaming: U.S. only:





Founded: 1889

Stadium: Bramall Lane

Manager: Paul Heckingbottom

English top-flight titles: 1 (1898)

FA Cup titles: 4 (1899, 1902, 1915, 1925)

Where to find Sheffield United on TV

Premier League games feature weekly on the USA Network, with NBC usually showing one game each weekend. Any games not shown on either of those networks are streamed on Peacock Premium. Universo and Telemundo have TV games in Spanish.

The FA Cup and League Cup can be found on ESPN+.

In the event Sheffield advances to Europe, UEFA tournaments are streamed on Paramount+, with Spanish commentary on Univision/TUDN/UniMás/ViX.

Sheffield United History

The very first origins of the club come from Sheffield United Cricket Club. That organization was founded in 1854, and was the first English sports team to use the word “United” in its name. Members of the cricket club founded Sheffield United Football Club in 1889.

The club’s nickname, The Blades, and badge featuring two swords comes from Sheffield’s reputation as a major producer of cutlery. They contest the “Steel City Derby” with nearby Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield were founders of the Football League Second Division in 1892. They won promotion to the first tier immediately, becoming the first club to be promoted to the First Division.

The Blades won the First Division in 1898, and four FA Cups – in 1899, 1902, 1915 and 1925. Unfortunately, nearly a century later, these remain the most recent major honors for the club.

However, thanks to lower division titles in subsequent years, United hold a rare distinction. They are one of only five clubs to have won all four professional divisions of English soccer.

The club were founding members of the EPL in 1992, but lasted only two seasons before dropping to the second tier for over a decade. Six seasons in the 2010s were spend in League One, the third tier, before a climb back to the top in 2020.

Bramall Lane was opened in 1885, originally a cricket ground. It’s been Sheffield United’s home for their entire existence. This long tenure makes it the oldest major professional football stadium in the world still hosting games.

