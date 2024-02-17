If you’re looking for women’s soccer TV schedule for viewers in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

The women’s soccer environment is rapidly growing. For years, the only competition that truly garnered major attention was the FIFA Women’s World Cup. However, growth in the club game as well as the rest of international soccer put more emphasis on the women’s game.

Take the U.S. Women’s National Team as an example. The side regularly pulls in a healthy quantity of viewers. Now, fans can watch USWNT players in the NWSL or a variety of European leagues.

Furthermore, FC Barcelona Femení broke the record for highest attendance at a women’s soccer game. As Barcelona played Wolfsburg in the first leg of the semifinals in the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, 91,648 fans watched the Catalan club.

With the ease of watching women’s soccer, you can watch Women’s Champions League action for free on YouTube.

Therefore, World Soccer Talk has individual schedules for some of the major women’s competitions in the modern sport.

For American fans, however, the USWNT is still a major focus. Here is the USWNT schedule. The Women’s soccer TV schedules for other leagues and competitions are also below. Simply click the image to learn more about how to watch that specific competition.

Watch women’s soccer on TV and streaming

For the NWSL, the league has entered a new broadcasting deal set to start in 2024 with four partners – ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps (who produce over-the-air networks such as Ion TV).

US Women’s National Team matches are on Turner Sports – this means TNT, TBS, and streaming on the Max (formerly HBO Max) service. This covers friendlies, World Cup qualifying, and the She Believes Cup. In Spanish, USWNT games can be found on Peacock, Telemundo and Universo. FOX holds the rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

For club soccer, fans can watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League on DAZN. Select games are available for free on their YouTube channels.

