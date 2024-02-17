America’s home to women’s club soccer is the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Launched in 2013 with eight teams, the league features many of the best and up-and-coming U.S. women soccer stars. Make sure you don’t miss a match by bookmarking our NWSL TV schedule, and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games.

For viewers in the United States, multi-partner NWSL TV deal sees games on various platforms through 2027.

Watch NWSL with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

NWSL TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a four-year national broadcast rights deal split between ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps Sports (ION).

Friday night games each week will feature on Amazon’s Prime Video service. Prime video will also carry one of the league’s playoff quarterfinals.

The CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network will air a minimum of 21 games throughout the year, including a quarterfinal, semifinal, and the NWSL Championship all on the main CBS network. Games on over-the-air CBS will also stream on Paramount+, the network’s subscription video on demand and live streaming service.

20 games will be televised on ESPN platforms (either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and/or ESPN Deportes). All of these games will be simulcast live on the streaming service ESPN+.

And finally, 50 regular season matches are set to be aired on the ION TV network (available over-the-air and on most cable/satellite plans) as part pf 25 Saturday night doubleheaders.

The remaining regular season matches not part of the national TV schedule will be streamed directly by the NWSL.

NWSL Challenge Cup

Started in 2020 as a return-to-play event during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Challenge Cup has evolved in its short history. After initially being a preseason event, in 2023 the tournament ran concurrently with the league season, becoming the equivalent of a “League Cup”. For 2024 and beyond, it is a single match between the previous season’s NWSL Shield (best record) and NWSL Championship (playoff) winners. If the same team wins both of those titles, the Challenge Cup will be a rematch of the Championship final.

NWSL TV schedule: Devices

As far as devices go, Paramount+, Prime Video and ESPN+ can be streamed on your PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have any questions about the NWSL TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.