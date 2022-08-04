Here in the United States, soccer fans have a lot of options when it comes to watching the beautiful game.

In addition to the sport rapidly growing domestically, the general fandom of the sport is on the rise. Now, millions of Americans watch European soccer each weekend. That comes from content hailing from England, Spain, Germany and Italy, just to name a few. The multitude of clubs, leagues and tournaments at our disposal is something to behold.

Yet, it does raise a couple of concerns. Or, at least, challenges.

Media rights are valuable. Ad dollars bring big money to the channels and providers that broadcast soccer. With the development of the sport’s popularity, more and more channels and providers want a piece of the pie.

In the past, it was somewhat simple. The Premier League aired on NBC’s or FOX’s channels, beIN SPORTS held the rights to LaLiga. Sure, we got less games on average, but you could comfortably know where the games would be.

Now, it is not so simple. Part of that comes from the development of streaming. The biggest con is that leagues are spread out and can be on linear TV or solely streaming. On the bright side, fans do have access to every game in most major leagues across the world. It just requires more subscriptions, which is frustrating.

Soccer TV Guides

To qualm those frustrations, World Soccer Talk assembled a thorough breakdown of how to watch some of the most popular leagues throughout the world. Keep in mind, that this only applies to viewers in the United States. Different countries have their own providers and channels for the major leagues and competitions throughout the world.

These guides do much more than tell you what channel carries LaLiga, for instance. It breaks down the general formatting for timing of each weekend’s matchdays. Also, it lays out related cup competitions for each league and how that may influence the league. Finally, it provides links to the schedule. From there, you can see the actual times and dates for games in the upcoming calendar.

More than leagues

The following guides do more than just lay out leagues that you can watch. There are also guides for those interested in cord-cutting, learning more about soccer and finding supporters guides in the United States. Finally, there is the ultimate streaming and TV eBook. In this, you can learn about how to watch countless leagues and competitions from across the world.

Yes, that includes international and club competitions in Asia, Africa and South America.

Here are all of the guides that you can use to watch global soccer for United States viewers:

Argentine league on US TV

Brasileirao league on US TV

Bundesliga on US TV

EFL Championship on US TV

Club World Cup on US TV

CONCACAF Champions Cup on US TV

CONCACAF Gold Cup on US TV

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying on US TV

Copa América on US TV

Copa Libertadores on US TV

Coppa Italia on US TV

DFB-Pokal on US TV

Eredivisie on US TV

FA Cup on US TV

English League Cup on US TV

LaLiga on US TV

Leagues Cup on US TV

Liga MX on US TV

Ligue Un on US TV

MLS on US TV

NWSL on US TV

Olympic Soccer on US TV

Premier League on US TV

Scottish Premiership on US TV

Serie A on US TV

UEFA Champions League on US TV

UEFA Europa League on US TV

UEFA Euro 2024 on US TV

UEFA Nations League on US TV

USL on US TV

US Open Cup on US TV

Women’s Super League on US TV

Women’s soccer on US TV

World Cup on US TV

Women’s World Cup on US TV

How to watch soccer clubs:

AC Milan on US TV

Ajax on US TV

Arsenal on US TV

Aston Villa on US TV

Atlético Madrid on US TV

FC Barcelona on US TV

Bayer Leverkusen on US TV

Bayern Munich on US TV

Boca Juniors on US TV

Borussia Dortmund on US TV

Brighton on US TV

Chelsea on US TV

Fiorentina on US TV

Inter Miami on US TV

Inter Milan on US TV

Juventus on US TV

Lazio on US TV

Liverpool on US TV

Manchester City on US TV

Manchester United on US TV

Napoli on US TV

Newcastle United on US TV

Palmeiras on US TV

Porto on US TV

PSG on US TV

PSV Eindhoven on US TV

RB Leipzig on US TV

Real Madrid on US TV

Real Sociedad on US TV

River Plate on US TV

Tottenham on US TV

How to watch national teams:

Argentina on US TV

Mexico on US TV

How to watch the big games:

AC Milan vs Inter Milan

América vs Chivas

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Benfica vs Porto

Boca Juniors vs River Plate

Brazil vs Argentina

Celtic vs Rangers

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chivas vs Tigres

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce

Hearts vs Hibs

Juventus vs AC Milan

Juventus vs Inter Milan

LA Galaxy vs LAFC

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Newcastle

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester United vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid

United States vs Jamaica

United States vs Mexico

More resources:

How to Stream Soccer: A Cordcutter’s guide

Soccer Beginner’s Guide for the Beautiful Game

Ultimate Soccer TV and Streaming Guide

Directory of Premier League Supporters Groups in the United States

PHOTO: Ronny Hartmann/picture alliance via Getty Images