If you’re trying to find out where to watch La Liga on US TV, you’ve come to the right place.

With La Liga’s El Clásico duo of Barcelona and Real Madrid among the most popular clubs in the world, there are plenty of people that wish to watch, listen and stream matches of the Spanish league here in the United States.

Where to watch La Liga on US TV

As of 2021, ESPN+ has acquired the U.S. rights to Spain’s LaLiga through 2028-29 in a comprehensive long-term media deal that positions ESPN+ as the number one dedicated sports streaming service. Select matches will air across ESPN networks each season, but 100% of the matches will be available exclusively via ESPN+.

Watch LaLiga on ESPN+:

Games will be shown in English and Spanish on ESPN+ with a very select number of games expected to be televised too. Even the televised games will be stream live on ESPN+ as well.

Combined with the well run and very attractive to watch Bundesliga, ESPN has two of the cornerstones of European club soccer. While ESPN has picked up a plethora of rights in the last two years from Scotland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark and many other countries, the acquisition of Spain’s LaLiga rights is a major coup for the broadcaster particularly because the league and beIN SPORTS had been locked into an exclusive rights deal through 2024.

Latest Schedule

To stay up to speed on the latest schedules, your best bet is to review our La Liga TV schedule, which updates throughout the season.

On a typical weekend, every game is shown on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with most matches also simulcast on TV on ESPN Deportes.

Competition Scheduling

La Liga has a schedule where most of the games are played back-to-back so you can watch LaLiga throughout the entire weekend. Kickoff times are typically:

Fridays 2:45pm ET,

Saturdays 7:30am ET, 10:15am ET, 12:30pm ET, 2:45pm ET

Sundays 6:30am ET, 10:15am ET, 12:30pm ET, 2:45pm ET

Mondays 2:30pm ET

Last but not least, the prestigious Copa del Rey competition is available on television usually across ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The Spanish Supercopa competition continues to be available via ESPN Deportes over the last few years. The Supercopa pits the defending La Liga champions against the reigning Copa del Rey winners in a two-legged tie during the month of August every season.

Radio coverage

La Liga (and some second-tier Segunda División) content can also be found on TuneIn radio streaming.

Spanish cup competitions

The prestigious Copa del Rey competition is available to stream with ESPN+. Even then, some matches also shown on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The Spanish Supercopa competition continues to be available via the ESPN networks (ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes). The Supercopa pits the defending La Liga champions against the reigning Copa del Rey winners in a two-legged tie during the month of August every season.

Finally, of course if you want to interact with other fans while watching your favorite Spanish club’s matches you could always find a local pub in or near your area. Many club websites provide a list of official pubs here in America which show most, if not all, of that team’s matches.

