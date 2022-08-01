World Soccer Talk’s Atlético Madrid TV schedule covers one of Spain, and Europe’s, elite teams. Unfortunately, Atlético often takes a back seat to their cross-city and cross-country rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, despite the lavish spending of the Clásico pair, Atlético remains a powerhouse of Spanish soccer. In fact, it topped the Blaugrana and Blancos in the 2020/21 campaign. Moreover, Atlético is the only other club to win LaLiga since Valencia in 2003/04.

To make sure you don’t miss a single game, here’s our Atlético Madrid TV schedule and team details.

Atlético Madrid TV Schedule

Atlético Madrid on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1903

Stadium: Estadio Metropolitano

Manager: Diego Simeone

Spanish top-flight titles: 11

European titles: Cup Winners’ Cup (1), Europa League (3)

Where Can I Watch the Atlético Madrid Match?

Most of Atleti’s matches can be found on ESPN+, as the streaming service is the exclusive home of La Liga in the United States. However, in rare circumstances, ESPN puts select games on channels like ESPN or ESPN2. Much of it depends on the LaLiga schedule and how it lines up with ESPN’s other properties.

Watch Atléti on ESPN+:

With Atlético frequently performing well domestically, Los Colchoneros are a common name in Europe. The club’s continental expeditions are available on Paramount+. This is the streaming home of both the Champions League and Europa League.

We recommend ESPN+ as the best way to catch the bulk of Atlético Madrid’s matches, and the service also includes the Bundesliga, MLS, and more.

Lineup

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s lineups take on the headlines. By comparison, Atlético has a fairly tame lineup. That does not mean it is not skilled. Joao Felix is one of the world’s most exciting young talents. At the back, Jan Oblak, despite rising in age, is immensely talented. Finally, José María Jímenez anchors the back line in front of Oblak.

That duo combines for part of what is Europe’s best defensive teams.

Would Atlético like to have more options on the bench that are full of talent? Absolutely, as any squad would. Still, the variety of players at Diego Simeone’s disposal are strong. Someone like Angel Correa can play as a striker or in the midfield. Yannick Carrasco is an underrated threat on the wing.

Let’s not forget someone like Antoine Griezmann coming off the bench, even if he lost some of his previous flair.

Atletico Madrid History

Atlético Madrid, commonly known as Atleti around the world, were founded in 1903, by a trio of Basque students who were living in Madrid. Initially conceived as an offshoot of Athletic Bilbao, Atleti have risen to become the third most successful club in all of the Spanish game – behind only Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The red and white stripes of their classic shirts gave them the nickname of Los Colchoneros (“The Mattress Makers”), since the same material was used to make mattresses in there early 20th century.

Aleti are eleven-time LaLiga winners, most recently in 2021. They’ve also taken the Copa del Rey ten times, and the Spanish Supercopa twice. They’ve never won a Champions League title, but do have a Cup Winners’ Cup, three Europa League wins (all from 2010-2018), three Super Cups and the 1974 Intercontinental Cup. They have a ways to go to break the Real-Barça duopoly at the top of LaLiga, but Atleti are almost always an entertaining and competitive side.

Atlético Madrid currently play home matches at the Estadio Metropolitano, renovated in 2017 by the club. Previously, they had played at Estadio Vicente Calderón from 1966 until 2017. Their main rivals, of course, are Real Madrid who play about five miles away at the Santiago Bernabéu. Though overshadowed by El Clásico, the Madrid Derby is still one of the biggest rivalries in the game. Real holds a significant edge in the all time results between the two sides, however.

Many greats of the game have passed through Atlético Madrid. Just a few of the notable Atleti players are Fernando Torres, Diego Forlán, Sergio Agüero, Hugo Sánchez, Thibaut Courtois, Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

Their rivals Real aren’t the only Madrid club with a royal connection, as Felipe VI, king of Spain, is a fan and has been Atleti’s honorary club president since 2003.

See Atlético in person

Atleti currently have no matches scheduled on this side of the Atlantic, but check out our FREE European Soccer Travel Guide which has tips and advice to help you head overseas and see Los Colchoneros up close.

Atlético Madrid Kits

