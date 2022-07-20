Everyone loves to travel. It is a chance to see things unfamiliar yet fascinating such as culture, geography or entertainment. Then, if you are as big of a soccer fan as we are, you love to watch the beautiful game in person. Players rife with talent producing world-class highlights day in and day out.

So, what happens when you combine the two? Surely, many Americans watch European soccer and think they will not have the opportunity to watch these famous names in person. It can be too expensive, hard to organize, time consuming and potentially not worth the hassle. For instance, summer flights to Europe are very expensive. It is the usual time for people to travel and those prices shoot up from the airlines.

Fear not. World Soccer Talk’s European Soccer Travel Guide shows you how to travel across the pond to watch soccer. Plus, there are tips throughout that demonstrate how you can save money to make your experience that much more enjoyable. The eBook features information on how to travel to England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. Moreover, it lays out how to travel inside each of these countries so you can visit multiple cities and multiple soccer games.

Now, you can download all that information for free using the link below.

Included with the eBook is also a free subscription to our daily World Soccer Talk Insider email newsletter. It features TV and streaming listings for soccer leagues and competitions. Plus, the latest daily soccer news and headlines from World Soccer Talk. Plus you get the latest soccer news headlines from all of the top soccer stories daily.

European Soccer Travel Guide

Our European Soccer Travel Guide offers tips and advice on:

In World Soccer Talk’s European Soccer Travel Guide, there are many links to useful resources for a variety of means. Things like flight searches for the cheapest airfares, the best car rental websites, how to get tickets to games and how to make the most out of your time are all featured.

• When and where to go

• How to save money on your trip

• Getting around once you’re there

• Local culture, and more!

