If you’re trying to find where to watch Liga MX on US TV, you’ve come to the right place.

Out of all of the soccer leagues shown on US television, Liga MX has the greatest number of viewers each week. There are three reasons the top-flight Mexican league has proven so popular. First, the large number of Mexican-Americans and Mexicans living in the United States. Second, many of the major games are featured on the over-the-air Univision network, which makes the league more accessible than others. And third and finally, Liga MX is an entertaining league to watch.

Where to watch Liga MX on US TV

To find Liga MX games on US television, the matches are spread across a number of networks: FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, Univision, UniMas, Telemundo, Universo, TUDN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and ViX+.

It can be a bit confusing, but there are typically 1-2 matches played on a Friday night followed by the majority of the games on Saturdays. Univision/TUDN features 6 hours of live Liga MX games every Saturday night in primetime. The three back-to-back-to-back matches are shown live on television.

On Sundays, there are typically 2-3 games televised.

FOX Deportes and FOX Sports share the rights with ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ for home games featuring Monterrey, Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana.

Telemundo Deportes have the English-language and Spanish-language rights to Chivas home games.

Additionally, several games each week are available exclusively on ViX+, TelevisaIUnivision’s Spanish-language streaming service. ViX+ also streams exclusive games from Liga de Expansión MX, Mexico’s second division since 2020. ViX, the free version of the service, shows select games from the women’s competition, Liga MX Femenil.

Season Layout

Liga MX splits into two halves of a season — an Apertura (opening half of the season) and a Clausura (closing half of the season). The Apertura starts in the summer, while the Clausura starts in the winter. At the close of both the Apertura and Clausura seasons, the 8 best placed teams compete in a playoff called a liguilla to determine the champion of that half of the season. Thus, Liga MX has two champions each year — an Apertura liguilla playoff winner as well as a Clausura liguilla playoff champion.

Liga MX Streaming

Last but not least, the Supercopa MX tournament features the winners of the Apertura and Clausura Copa MX. The winners qualify as Mexico’s third berth into the following year’s Copa Libertadores, entering in the first stage of the tournament. Many of the Supercopa MX matches are shown across TUDN and Univision.

Online, Liga MX, Copa MX and Supercopa MX games feature online across a myriad of sites. Univision, UniMas and TUDN matches stream on Fubo, Sling TV and Univision Now. ESPN Deportes and ESPN3 games appear on Sling Orange. Also, Galavision games find a spot on fuboTV.

Your best bet is Fubo, which includes access to all of the Univision channels so you have access to every single game.

When it comes to TV broadcasters acquiring rights to Liga MX, it works differently than other leagues in other countries. Rights to home games sell on a club-by-club basis. Each club negotiates individual deals with local broadcasters, in several deals that range from $2 million per season for smaller teams to $15 million per season for one of the most popular teams such as Club América.

If you have questions about where to watch Liga MX on US TV, please let us know in the comments section below.

