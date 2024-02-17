Updated daily, here is our Brasileirāo TV schedule for fans of Brazilian soccer. Furthermore, visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games featuring Brazilian clubs.

The Brasileirāo Série A is the top-flight division of the Brazilian soccer league featuring 20 clubs. As a result, it operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. Overall, the leagues are run by the CBF.

Brasileirão TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Brasileirão games are now available in Portuguese through Fanatiz. Presently, it is $9.99 per month. With this in mind, Fanatiz is available as a free 7-day trial. In addition, Fanatiz includes beIN SPORTS, GolTV, LaLiga TV and several other channels featuring soccer from South America (as well as Central America).

English-language commentaries are available via ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+. For instance, the service will stream all 380 Campeonato Brasileirão Série A club matches live each season through 2023.

Brasileirāo TV schedule: Paramount+ details

Paramount+ costs $5.99 per month. In the meantime, you can save a lot of money by signing up for $60 annually.

With this in mind, Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. For instance, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties includes: Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Italy’s Serie A, Scottish Premiership<, Argentine league, Brasileirāo, Asian Cup, AFC World Cup qualifiers, AFC Champions League, NWSL, The Women’s Cup, Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League, and more.

Read more details about the Fanatiz deal for the Brasileirāo rights.

