If you’re trying to find out where to watch UEFA Champions League on U.S. TV, you’ve come to the right place.

The UEFA Champions League is the most exciting and prestigious yearly club competition in the entire world. The European tournament pits the top teams from around the continent against each other. Powerhouse teams such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool and Real Madrid regularly feature in the mammoth tournament.

To illustrate how popular the final is, the 2023 Champions League final was viewed by an estimated 450 million viewers from around the world. Comparatively, the Super Bowl tends to pull in a global audience of around 160 million.

Watch UEFA Champions League on Paramount+:

Meanwhile, many label the Europa League a secondary tournament. Even then, a number of historic and prominent clubs consistently dominate the knockout stages. For example, Sevilla, Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and other teams across Europe regularly feature in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League on US TV

CBS Sports is the rights-holder for both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League in the United States. The English-language broadcaster has the rights through the end of the 2029/30 season with every single game being available via the Paramount+ streaming platform.

Gone are the days of FOX Sports and TNT/Bleacher Report having the rights.

For Spanish-language broadcasts, Univision/TUDN has the rights, which can be streamed via Fubo. Additionally, all UEFA Champions League matches will air live across Univision’s platforms this season, including more than 80 on linear networks Univision, UniMás, TUDN and Galavisión. (The 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League on the Univision networks was most-watched edition in the competition’s history on U.S. television, regardless of language, reaching nearly 22.2 million).

Group Stage coverage of the tournament typically begins in September each year.

Where to watch UEFA Europa League on US TV

In a seismic shift in how consumers are offered UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches in the United States, very few of the games will be featured on U.S. English-language television (it’ll be on Paramount+). The paid-streaming service Paramount+, only $5.99 per month, will stream every UEFA Champions League and Europa League game throughout the entire season.

CBS Sports Network will televise select UEFA Champions League games throughout the season. Some later-stage games make it to the main CBS television network. Univision broadcasts the Spanish-language coverage of the tournament on U.S. television.

How to listen to the Champions League

Starting this season, UEFA is broadcasting two matches per day live with audio only via a service called UEFA Matchday Live. It’s being streamed live on the UEFA Champions website and the UEFA Champions App.

Furthermore, the broadcasts feature a host, who takes the broadcast from the featured match to one of the other matches when a goal happens.

Also, select UEFA Champions League matches will also air across the country on the TUDN Radio network and the TUDN Radio channel on SiriusXM.

Finally, many pubs/sports bars air live Champions League and Europa League matches throughout the season. Moreover, some European club websites even provide a list of supporter groups here in America, along with each specific city’s home pub.

For example, here is a list of Arsenal supporters in the U.S.

