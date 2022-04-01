New from World Soccer Talk, the What The World Cup Means to Me eBook features original, personal stories from more than 20 of the biggest names in US soccer media circles. Each story delves into what soccer’s greatest competition means to them. From their first time being introduced to the tournament to the memories that we never forget.

The free eBook is a celebration of the meaning of the FIFA World Cup. It transcends the soccer games. It means everything to hundreds of millions of soccer fans worldwide. But it also means something different to each of us.

Included with the eBook is also a free subscription to our daily World Soccer Talk Insider email newsletter. It features TV and streaming listings for soccer leagues and competitions. Plus, the latest daily soccer news and headlines from World Soccer Talk.

25 renowned contributors featured in eBook

Among the 25 contributors to What The World Cup Means to Me, they include Rebecca Lowe, Simon Kuper, Danny Higginbotham, Ian Joy, Brian Phillips, Jonathan Tannenwald, Tim Vickery, Tommy Smyth, Laurence McKenna, John Devlin, John Nicholson, Janusz Michallik, Phil Schoen, Juan Arango and many others.

More free World Cup resources

We offer four more World Cup resources for you.

First, our World Soccer Talk website features the latest soccer news, schedules and analysis. Second, we have a free daily email newsletter entitled WST Insider that includes news customized to your favorite team and leagues.

Third, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide. It features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Fourth, to find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App. It includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

More soccer eBook titles from World Soccer Talk

World Soccer talk also has other titles on a variety of topics in the sport. he Ultimate Soccer TV + Streaming Guide has everything the US-based soccer fan needs to follow their favorite teams and competitions. From the EPL, Champions League, MLS, and everything in between – if it’s available on a screen in the USA, we’ll show you how to watch.

If you’re thinking of traveling to the cradle of the sport to take in some games, our European Soccer Travel Guide has tips and tricks for you to get the most out of your journey across the pond to see the beautiful game in person.

WST’s Kartik Krishnaiyer has penned Blue With Envy: My American Journey with Manchester City, following the growth of the EPL in the US and his love of Manchester City. And Soccerwarz: Inside America’s Soccer Feud Between MLS, NASL and USL chronicles the 21st century American pro soccer landscape from someone who saw it from the inside.