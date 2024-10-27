Arsenal and Liverpool shared the spoils in the Premier League’s match of the week. In a game of few premium chances, Arne Slot’s side twice came from behind to salvage a precious point. However, the 2-2 scoreline saw defending champions Manchester City return to the summit.

Set pieces defined first-half encounter

With William Saliba suspended and Riccardo Calafiori’s injury, Thomas Partey deployed as a makeshift right-back. However, Bukayo Saka returned in attack after missing out on last week’s defeat at Bournemouth and the underwhelming Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

And it only took ten minutes for the two-time England Player of the Year to mark his return with a goal. Ben White, who played center-back for the first time in over a year, provided the assist to Saka’s 50th Premier League goal.

The 23-year-old scored against Liverpool for a third year running at the Emirates Stadium. It was his fourth goal in this fixture, making Liverpool his favorite opponent alongside Wolves. The 4-2 victory over Leicester City is the only league game Saka hasn’t registered direct goal involvement this season.

His measured set pieces played a big part in his impressive streak. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been dominant in winning games from dead-ball situations. And that was also visible in Sunday’s big showdown.

Liverpool equalized through Virgil van Dijk following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner kick. Another set piece play helped Arsenal retake the lead. Midfielders Declan Rice and Mikel Merino combined to have the hosts in front at the half-time break.

Lack of second-half threat from both sides

Their next shot on target didn’t come until the 88th minute. Caoimhin Kelleher had a quiet second-half before Gabriel Jesus fired from range. That was also after the visitors leveled the score through Mohamed Salah.

Mikel Arteta has been very cautious in big games this season. He had to do it with ten men when the Gunners drew against Manchester City by the same scoreline. But they also relied on similar tactics in games against Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta in mid-September. Things might change with their skipper Martin Ødegaard closing on a long-awaited return.

It’s the first time Slot conceded twice in a game as a Liverpool coach. Liverpool had to chase the game for the majority of the time, but they only had four shots on target as well. In the end, despite the high-scoring draw, the match lacked attacking quality.

What’s next for Arsenal and Liverpool?

Manchester City, who beat Southampton via Erling Haaland’s fifth-minute strike, are back to top of the table after this result. Before next month’s international break, Arsenal will play away at Newcastle United and Chelsea. Liverpool’s league games are at home with Brighton and Aston Villa visiting Anfield.

Before then, both teams will be in EFL Cup action this midweek. Arteta will most likely give his young guns more minutes against Championship side Preston North End. The Kops travel to Brighton before the two teams meet again in the Premier League a few days later.

