Browse the selection of media coverage that World Soccer Talk® has garnered over the past 17 years:

2024:

EPL surpasses Liga MX to claim premier position in the US (Sports Pundit)

2023:

Inter Miami feels ‘Messi effect’ as ticket prices surge (NewsNation)

MLS Season Pass: It’s time for the league to put up or shut up (Urban Pitch)

MLS and Apple reportedly set to have many announcers work regionally (Awful Announcing)

MLS Season Pass: The good, the bad and the ugly (Futbol Miami TV)

2022:

Argentina wins World Cup 2022 (NewsNation)

Qatar and FIFA’s lack of transparency about journalist deaths (NewsNation)

Tribute to US soccer writer Grant Wahl (LiveNOW from FOX)

World Soccer Talk delivers record World Cup month (Gaming America)

Before Netherlands-USA, soccer wins the hearts of Americans (L’Equipe)

World Cup preview of USA vs Netherlands (NewsNation)

FOX Sports is blasted by soccer fans again (Daily Mail)

USA defeats Iran after Christian Pulisic bravery (LiveNOW from FOX)

Team USA defeats Iran in World Cup (NewsNation)

USA takes on Iran in major World Cup matchup (LiveNOW from FOX)

Sacramento’s MLS dreams hinge on more than U.S. Open Cup success (Sportico)

Playmaker Capital buys World Soccer Talk (Awful Announcing)

Playmaker expands portfolio with World Soccer Talk acquisition (Sport Business)

Is the Apple-MLS deal the future of pro sports delivery? (Video Nuze)

U.S. soccer leagues face an uphill climb due to increased competition (Sports Business Journal)

Interview with founder Christopher Harris (The Protagonist)

Why MLS Should Call An Audible Negotiating New TV Deal (Forbes)

What Does Stamina Look Like For Podcasters? (Inside Radio)

Big Milestone For Soccer Show (Podcast Business Journal)

World Soccer Talk updates its mobile and desktop sites (Sports Business Journal)

ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ Makes a Huge Soccer Deal (The Street)

2021:

How Soccer Became Every Streaming Service’s Favorite Sport (Bloomberg)

How to Stream Soccer Without Cable (Consumer Reports)

SPFL has new permanent USA home as CBS Sports agree bumper four-year broadcast deal (The Scottish Sun)

CBS secures US broadcasting rights for Scottish Premiership (SportsLens)

FC Cincinnati doubled average MLS viewership for TQL Stadium opener (Cincinnati Enquirer)

ESPN+ lands Belgium Pro League rights to boost its soccer lineup (Yahoo Finance)

ESPN+ lands Belgium Pro League rights to boost its soccer lineup (Engadget)

ESPN wants La Liga TV rights for United States? (Yardbarker)

¿La Liga cambiará derechos televisivos en EEUU? (SPORT)

Interview about Soccer TV Schedules App (Sports Byline Radio)

2020:

SPFL ‘agree deal with ESPN’ for Scottish premiership games to be shown live across the United States (The Scottish Sun)

CBS steps up early for UEFA TV rights (The Athletic)

CBS Acquires UEFA Champions League Rights for 19/20 and 20/21 Seasons (Sports Illustrated)

The Best Soccer Podcasts in 2020 (World Soccer Shop)

ESPN+ scores US Copa del Rey rights (SportsPro)

2019:

Don’t be misled by world soccer TV ratings: MLS gaining traction with American fans (Star Tribune)

MLS concerned at poor viewer ratings in New York City (Diario AS)

Talkshow appearance about streaming soccer and international matches (Sirius XM Radio)

2018:

The search for the truly American soccer broadcast (Sports Illustrated)

Soccer network beIN Sports goes dark on Comcast. Verizon Fios subscribers also could lose it (Philadelphia Inquirer)

ESPN, Turner reportedly at head of sudden race for Italian Serie A TV rights (Awful Announcing)

Is Comcast making it hard to watch European soccer to help NBC Sports? The beIN sports network says yes (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Fox Sports Is Half-Assing The World Cup (Deadspin)

Our worst fears about Fox’s World Cup coverage appear to be coming true (Yahoo)

Interview about Swansea-Everton game (The Blue Room)

World Soccer Talk presenta la guía más completa del Mundial March 13 (Telemundo Deportes)

Fox’s U.S. FA Cup rights expire after this year, and streaming-only options are reportedly being considered February 1 (Awful Announcing)

Beckham group bringing back pro soccer to South Florida in 2020 January 29 (The Palm Beach Post)

2017:

How NBC Sports is monetizing its $1 billion Premier League soccer investment December 14 (MarketWatch)

¡Todo lo que debes saber sobre la Superliga de Argentina November 15 (Telemundo Deportes)

¡Todo lo que debes saber sobre Premier League! November 10 (Telemundo Deportes)

Interview about Gylfi Sigurdsson transfer August 16 (The Blue Room)

NBC moves 130 Premier League games to streaming service August 11 (Associated Press)

Celtic and SPL matches will not be televised on Fox Sports this season July 27 (Fansided)

Why the new MLS TV broadcasting plan won’t work May 14 (Fansided)

FOX Sports fake their commentators being in the stadium for Arsenal Game (The Sports Bible)

Turner acquires Champions League rights for reported $100 million; Feb. 24 (The Washington Post)

5 Live Drive interview about online piracy; Feb. 20 (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Interview about Google & Bing trying to stamp out piracy; Feb. 20 (BBC Merseyside)

FOX has hired Kate Abdo but hasn’t officially announced it (Awful Announcing)

2016:

Most soccer announcing is crap. Here’s how one man makes it better (Unusual Efforts)

Top 100 soccer blogs every football fan must read (Feedspot)

44 best soccer blogs you must follow for season 16-17 (My Soccer HQ)

What experts said about Leicester at the start of the season (New Zealand Herald)

Should brands take a closer look at soccer podcasting? (Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing)

Parish: US-centric Palace targeting American support (Team Talk)

Up In Smoke: The Rise & Fall Of Steven Cohen and World Soccer Daily (Howler Magazine)

Duffy: ‘We want to bring a major league sport to Louisville’ (Louisville City)

2015:

New York Cosmos chief hopeful over Georgios Samaras deal (HITC Sport)

Former Everton favorite Landon Donovan explains why he’ll be a Blues fan for life (HITC)

World Soccer Talk ranks the US and Canada clubs: Where do the Rapids rank? (SB Nation)

World Soccer Talk named one of top 100 soccer blogs (TonyBet)

FOX Sports erases summer of goodwill with Bundesliga coverage scheme (32 Flags)

Fox Sports schedules a middle finger for American Bundesliga fans (SB Nation)

Toby Charles: The man who brought German football to the U.S. (ESPN FC)

Fox gets good reviews for Saturday WWC coverage (Sports Business Daily)

Newcastle, Lyon, Pachuca and Swansea among clubs to come to Dallas this July (SB Nation)

The First Fan: Reflections on 10 Years Without Peter Wilt (OTF Soccer)

Ex-U.S. coach: Jurgen Klinsmann may not be right for USMNT (Sports Illustrated)

Orlando embraces soccer like a champ (Orlando Sentinel)

A limited free agency? World Soccer Talk’s Bo McMillan makes the case (SB Nation)

The world is now watching African soccer (Quartz)

2014:

Soccer’s unsolvable piracy problem (The Atlantic)

Gus Johnson Isn’t Here Anymore (Vice)

Soccer fans fear future Fox coverage (National Sports Journalism Center)

World Cup 2018: Can Fox match ESPN? (Sports Illustrated)

David Beckham looks north (The Miami Herald)

Soccer blogs profiled (PR Newswire)

Criticism of Michael Bradley is unfair (CBS Boston)

Does US really have the most fans in Brazil? (BBC News)

World Cup breakout players (USA Today)

The 2014 World Cup Broadcaster Draft (Awful Announcing)

Interview with Life Elsewhere (WMNF)

Gus Johnson 1-on-1: “I want to create an American sound” in Soccer Broadcasting (The Big Lead)

Gorkana meets Christopher Harris (Gorkana)

Manchester United and Real Madrid officially coming to Ann Arbor Aug. 2 (Michigan Live)

U-M still negotiating to bring Real Madrid-Manchester United match to Michigan Stadium (Detroit News)

Still unclear if Manchester United and Real Madrid will play at Michigan Stadium (Michigan Live)

Manchester United, City and Liverpool to play in summer US tournament (The Guardian)

Manchester United could play Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid in pre-season tournament in USA (The Telegraph)

Liverpool might play in Chicago (Chicago Sun-Times)

Charlotte not ready to host a Super Bowl (ESPN)

AS Roma invited to the International Champions Cup (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United and Real Madrid may be playing in Michigan Stadium (College Football Talk)

Manchester United and Real Madrid to play at Michigan Stadium (NBC Pro Soccer Talk)

Liverpool returning to North America (SB Nation)

Manchester City vs. Liverpool soccer match coming to Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte Observer)

Report: Manchester United to play Real Madrid at Michigan Stadium on Aug. 2 (Detroit News)

Report: Manchester United and Real Madrid to play professional soccer game in Ann Arbor (Michigan Live)

Real Madrid and Manchester United Reportedly May Play in Michigan at Big House (Bleacher Report)

City, United and Real Heading to USA after World Cup? (Soccerly)

Big-time soccer match coming to Charlotte this summer (NBC Charlotte)

Interview with World Soccer Talk founder Christopher Harris (Swans FC)

2013:

Three questions about Swansea City (SB Nation)

Interview about Americanisms in soccer commentary (BBC World Service)

‘In the six’ and football’s other strange Americanisms (BBC News)

A Crash Course in X’s and O’s, Then C’s and Z’s (The New York Times)

FOX’s Gus Johnson is just what American soccer needs (New Republic)

Gus Johnson makes his world soccer broadcasting debut (Sports Illustrated)

Why Fox’s Gus Johnson Could Be a Good Fit, Eventually (Bleacher Report)

Radio interview, numerous appearances (World Soccer Radio)

Radio interview, numerous appearances (talkSPORT)

2012:

The Locker Room TV appearance, December 10 2012 (beIN SPORT)

The dark world of transfer gossip (When Saturday Comes)

Manchester City’s Third Kit For 2012/13 Season Revealed (WhatCulture!)

adidas launch new Tumblr website to provide fans with a unique experience of UEFA Euro 2012 (The UK Sports Network)

adidas Tumbls into the Euros (Brand-e.Biz)

Interview with Kartik Krishnaiyer (LiveSport Radio New Zealand)

Interview with The Gaffer (talkSport Radio)

Al Jazeera Shakes Up Television Market (Soccer America)

Luis Suarez — Player Comment = Image Blemish (Hispanic Market Weekly)

Tottenham Planning US 2012 US Summer Tour (Yahoo Sports)

FOX Affiliates Air the Game on Tape Delay (Yahoo Sports)

Milwaukee’s Fox 6 Not Showing Arsenal-Manchester United Live (Wisconsin Soccer Central)

EPL Talk Named Among Top 20 Best Soccer Websites on the Net (Soccer Voice)

2011:

EPL On FOX Continues To Impress With Some Ratings Success (Awful Announcing)

Asprilla’s Magical European Night (ESPN Star)

Does the Manchester United Friendly Satisfy Your Fix (Seattle Times)

Manchester United Will Play MLS All-Stars (Seattle Times)

Manchester United appears to be planning game Fire in Chicago (Chicago Tribune)

Interview with The Gaffer, Part One (Awful Announcing)

Interview with The Gaffer, Part Two (Awful Announcing)

Manchester United Coming to Town (Seattle Times)

Sounders to Face Manchester United in July (Seattle PI)

Fire to Face Manchester United (ESPN Chicago)

Seattle Sounders and Manchester United Set for a 2011 Friendly In Seattle (SB Nation)

EPL Talk Says Sounders Friendly Opponent is Man Utd (Sounder At Heart)

EPL Talk Reports Manchester United vs Sounders (The News Tribune)

In Case You’re Wanting to Get Back Into USA Soccer … a Primer on Catching Up (New York Magazine)

Download the Excellent EPL Talk iPhone App (101 Great Goals)

2010:

They Think It’s All Over In Schalke (Four Four Two)

EPL Talk Interview for 2010 Soccerlens Awards (Soccerlens)

Fox Soccer Channel, GolTV Go HD In August On DirecTV (CrunchGear)

World Cup Records Broken (Paid Content)

EPLTalk.com Reports Record World Cup Traffic (Press release)

Did You Enjoy Germany v Spain? (BBC World Service Blog, July 8th)

World Cup Interview (Men’s Dugout Radio, AM 830, June 27)

World Cup Interview (Armstrong Williams Radio, Washington DC, June 25)

Paul Scholes to Retire at the End of the Season (The Guardian)

Scholes Will Play One More Season (The Independent)

Man Utd’s Paul Scholes Hints at Retiring Next Summer (BBC Sport)

Scholes Set For Final Season (Press Association)

Manchester United Midfielder Paul Scholes Admits He Probably ‘Only has One Year Left’ Before Retirement (Goal.com)

Scholes Reveals Retirement Plans (Sky Sports)

Paul Scholes Prepares for Coaching Career Ahead of Final Premier League Season (The Telegraph)

World Cup Interview (WHTK 106.3FM, Rochester, NY, June 23)

World Cup Interview (WOCM 98.1FM, Ocean City, MD, June 22)

World Cup Theatrics (CBC TV News Canada)

Businesses Hope for European, US Wins (Fin24.com)

World Cup Interview (WCHS-AM 580, SportsPage of the Air, June 18)

World Cup Interview (Fox News 1270am-Reno, June 18)

World Cup 2010: Horns Still Stay Silent For the Underdog USA (The Guardian)

World Cup Interview (WCHS-AM 580, SportsPage of the Air, June 17)

World Cup Fever Interview (850 KOA-AM, Rick Barber Show, June 17)

England-US Match More Than a Draw for Fans at Boca Raton Bar (The Palm Beach Post)

Eateries Offer Deals for Soccer World Cup Viewers (The Palm Beach Post)

Fans Agree: Nothing Tops A Live Broadcast (Sun Sentinel)

Big Mexican Wave (BBC 5 Live)

The Internet’s Top Soccer Bloggers Predict The World Cup (Marc Ecko’s Complex)

Interview With The Gaffer: US And Them (The Ball Is Round)

Man U Fans Are United Against Palm Beach Billionaire Malcolm Glazer (The Palm Beach Post)

Interview With The Gaffer (EPL Talk Podcast)

Interview With The Gaffer (Feuerstein’s Fire Podcast)

Interview With The Gaffer (Stoke City Etc Podcast)

EPL Talk Named Best Competition Website in 2009 Soccerlens Awards (Soccerlens)

Fox Soccer Broadcasts In HD (IT Web)

Manchester United Bans Players From Using Twitter (Brand Republic)

Man Utd Imposes Social Networking Ban (The Register)

ManU 1 – Players (Fans) 0: Team Bans Social Media (Paid Content)

Man Utd bans Facebook, Twitter (Business & Leadership)

Man Utd bans Facebook, Twitter (Silicon Republic)

Fox Soccer Channel to Finally Go HD (CrunchGear)

Fox Negotiating to Buy Setanta USA (USA Today)

Fox Negotiating to Buy Setanta USA (Yahoo Sports)

Fox Negotiating to Buy Setanta USA (Newsday)

Fox Negotiating to Buy Setanta USA (NBC Sports)

Fox Negotiating to Buy Setanta USA (Sports Illustrated)

Fox, Seeking Expanded Soccer Presence, Negotiating to Buy Setanta USA (Sporting News)

Fox Negotiating Buyout of Setanta USA (Stamford Advocate)

Fox Negotiating Buyout of Setanta USA (Canoe Money)

Fox Negotiating Buyout of Setanta USA (The Canadian Press)

Fox Negotiating Buyout of Setanta USA (Winnipeg Free Press)

Fox Negotiating Buyout of Setanta USA (Metro Canada, Halifax)

Fox Negotiating Buyout of Setanta USA (The Brownsville Herald)

Another Soccer Network? (Evansville Courier & Press)

Fox Soccer Nearing Deal For Setanta Sports USA (MultiChannel News)

Fox Soccer Nearing Deal For Setanta Sports USA (Broadcast Newsroom)

2009:

Interview About Premier League Players On Twitter (BBC Five Live, Fighting Talk)

Interview With The Gaffer (Football Partnerships)

Interview With The Gaffer About 08-09 Premier League Finale (Soccerlens)

1989 UK Soccer Disaster Still Stirs Emotions (NPR)

Blog Of The Month: Serie A Talk (CNN)

Premier League Battles Illegal Streaming (BBC World Service)

The Everton Collection (The Atlantic)

2008:

Guest Appearance, November 11, 2008 (A Football World)

A Few Questions With EPL Talk’s Christopher Harris (The Examiner)

Interview With The Gaffer, Founder Of EPL Talk (Soccer Mad In America)

It’s A Bloody Takeover (The New York Times)

Look Out English Soccer Fans: The Americans Are Coming (International Herald Tribune)

Interview With The Gaffer (BBC World News TV)

Co-host Appearance, July 25, 2008 (BBC Five Live’s World Football Phone-In Show)

Interview With The Gaffer (BBC Five Live)

EPL Travel Guide Review (Soccerlens)

Interview With The Gaffer (Euro 2008 Statistics)

Favorite Football Web Sites (101 Great Goals)

2007:

Interview With The Gaffer (Performancing)

EPL Talk Blog: A Blog We Luv (BlogsWeLuv)

Co-host Appearance, May 29, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, May 22, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, May 15, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, May 8, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, May 1, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, April 24, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Getting Your Kicks With Soccer Podcasting (Podcast User Magazine)

Interview With The Gaffer (Inside Soccer)

Co-host Appearance, April 10, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, April 3, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, March 20, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, March 20, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, March 13, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, February 23, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Co-host Appearance, February 13, 2007 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

Interview With The Gaffer (Inside Soccer)

2006:

Interview With The Gaffer (CSRN)

Interview With The Gaffer (Inside Soccer)

Swapping Florida Sun For Football Fun, Part II (BBC Lancashire)

Interview With The Gaffer (The Beautiful Game)

Interview With The Gaffer (Inside Soccer)

Swapping Florida Sun For Football Fun, Part I (BBC Lancashire)

Interview With The Gaffer (BBC Five Live)

EPL Talk Tours England (Press release)

Interview With The Gaffer (CSRN)

Interview With The Gaffer (Inside Soccer)

Co-host Appearance, September 28, 2006 (Soccer Shout Podcast)

EPL Talk Launches First-ever Soccer Vodcast In The United States (Press release)

Interview With The Gaffer (BBC Five Live)

A Net Success For Chris With Soccer Magazine (South Wales Guardian)

EPLTalk.com Launches (South Florida Sun-Sentinel)

Press Requests

Christopher Harris and his colleagues (many of whom are world soccer experts) are available for media interviews. Please send requests to media@worldsoccertalk.com or call US 561.247.GOAL (4625).

