If you’re looking for the Gold Cup TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

English-language broadcasts for the 2025 tournament are with FOX Sports. Look for a the majority of games to feature on FS1, FS2, and FOX Deportes. However, Spanish coverage will be on the networks of TelevisaUnivision – Univision, UniMás, and TUDN. With Fubo, you can watch all of the games that are shown across these networks, including the cup qualifying games all the way through to the Gold Cup Final.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup regularly features United States and Mexican men’s national teams, which will compete against a strong field of top teams from North America, Central American and the Caribbean. Next to the World Cup, this is the most important competition for the US Men’s National Team.

As the exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster of the Gold Cup, TUDN presents all matches live in primetime across Univision, UniMás and TUDN. In addition to live matches, TUDN will deliver comprehensive coverage of the tournament across its linear networks and digital portfolio.

TUDN will deliver live Gold Cup coverage on its linear networks throughout the tournament, plus a slate of digital and social content, with members of its team of experts on site at many of the tournament venues across the region. With TUDN pioneering the use of augmented reality to enhance the soccer-viewing experience, fans can expect stunning visuals and graphics, both in the studio and live at select matches.

